Company announcement no. 12
Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord Bank A/S that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 18,460,022 shares, equal to 15.01% of the share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
