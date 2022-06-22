English Danish

Company announcement no. 12

Major shareholder announcement – Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has informed Spar Nord Bank A/S that Nykredit Realkredit A/S has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 18,460,022 shares, equal to 15.01% of the share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

