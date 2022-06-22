The global RF tunable filter market is projected to reach USD 168 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type, Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05601835/?utm_source=GNW



Bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period

The RF tunable filter market for the bandpass filter segment is projected to capture a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period attributed to the increased use of bandpass filters in the aerospace & defense, communications, and healthcare industries.



The market for the radar system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market in 2022.Radar systems are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry as they can penetrate different mediums, such as clouds, fogs, mist, and snow.



In commercial and military aircraft, radar systems are used to assist pilots while flying through the fog. Thus, the demand for radar systems is rising in the aerospace & defense industry, which, in turn, fuels the adoption of RF tunable filters.



In 2022, the RF tunable filter market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall market, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of the aerospace and defense segment can be attributed to the rising demand for handheld and pocket radios, radar systems, communication and navigation systems, and satellite communication systems in the aerospace & defense industry.



In 2022, North America held the largest share of the overall RF tunable filter market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, respectively.Also, it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The presence of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Dover Corporation, The LGL Group, Inc., EXFO Inc., DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Netcom, Inc., RF Products Inc., Telonic Berkeley Corporation, and Coleman Microwave Company in the region is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, the region holds a strong base of end users, including aerospace & defense, energy & power, mining, transportation, smart cities, and healthcare industries. These end users demand highly reliable and fast-responding RF tunable filters to achieve smooth and secure communication.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the RF tunable filter marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), Smiths Group plc (UK),The LGL Group, Inc. (US), EXFO Inc. (Canada), DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (US), Netcom, Inc. (US), RF Products Inc. (US), Telonic Berkeley Corporation (US), and Coleman Microwave Company (US) are some of the key players in the RF tunable filter market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the RF tunable filter market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the RF tunable filter market based on type, tuning mechanism, tuning component, system, application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the RF tunable filter market.



It also analyzes product launches, collaborations, partnerships, contracts, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall RF tunable filter market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

