Konsolidator enters partnership with finance consultancy in the UK



Konsolidator has entered a CaaS partnership (Consolidation as a Service) with the UK company Isosceles Finance Limited. Isosceles are business and corporate advisors to growing companies through finance director services, outsourced accounting, and M&A support as well as HR and payroll services. With the CaaS partnership, Isosceles Finance Limited will use Konsolidator to deliver consolidation and reporting services for their clients.

Entering partnerships with local consultancies is part of the 3-year strategy “Unfolding the potential” to enable further market entry, increase sales through additional channels and drive new revenue.

Increasing sales and market share growth in the UK

Growing the CaaS partner channel in the UK, and globally, is a sales tactic to grow through relationships with others while building brand awareness.

Isosceles is the first Konsolidator CaaS partner in the UK.

The consultancy consists of a team of 50 employees and has a yearly turnover of over £4 million.

Isosceles specializes in supporting tech businesses with their finance and reporting requirements, with approximately 10% of their clients needing consolidation services. Today Iscosceles uses Excel for their consolidation and Xero for the bookkeeping. In February, Konsolidator released an integration to Xero that now allows Isosceles to improve consolidation time for their clients considerably, which was key to adding Konsolidator to their portfolio.

CEO at Konsolidator, Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“By cooperating with CaaS partners, we can tap into the end-user market through consultancies that distribute and promote our consolidation solution. In this case, we can further educate the accountancy profession on the use of consolidation tools to streamline this often overlooked part of the month-end close routine, through a trusted advisor.

And with our integration to Xero, as one of the most popular cloud ERPs in the UK, all it takes is a click of a button to update all financial figures from Xero to Konsolidator, making our software very easy to work with for both end-users and consultancies.”

CEO at Iscosceles, Mike O’Conelll comments:

“We aspire to provide Consolidation as a Service and Reporting as a Service for our clients. Using Konsolidator we can relieve the pain points that we have experienced with Excel consolidation. With integration to Xero, we can handle the consolidation much more efficiently as we can import all financial figures within seconds. We did a trial of Konsolidator to test the efficiency of the software, and the results convince us that there is a great product-market fit for Konsolidator in our client segment.”





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

