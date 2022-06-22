The Global Ophthalmoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during 2022-2027

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmoscopes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288141/?utm_source=GNW

• Increasing Eye Disorders Prevalence & Surgical Procedures

• Surging Prevalence of Eye Disorders Patient Population

• Increasing Government Initiative for Eye Care



Ophthalmoscope (Fundoscopy) is a medical device used to perform ophthalmoscopy to understand the health of vitreous humor, optic disc, & retina of the eye. So, ophthalmoscopy is the most vital part of eye examination and is used to detect the symptoms of retinal vascular diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age macular degeneration. It involves eye checkups for patients who suffer from diabetes mellitus conditions in which ophthalmoscopy plays a vital role in routinely monitoring the diabetic retinopathy condition.



The rising prevalence of eye diseases is driving the growth of the eye testing equipment market. Around 596 million people are suffering from distance vision impairment globally, of which 43 million people are blind. Approximately 510 million patients, on the other hand, had uncorrected near vision impairment. Most of these populations live in low-middle-income countries, accounting for 90% of cases. Around 895 million people will be suffering from distance vision impairment by 2050, and 61 million be blind. The increasing target population offers high growth opportunities to the players.



OPHTHALMOSCOPES MARKET TRENDS



Technological innovations and advanced products will further optimize the usage of ophthalmoscope devices in the industry. Scanning laser ophthalmoscopes have been available in the market since the 1990s, but recently increasing popularity and plenty of advantages delivery gives new direction to the industry. Currently, scanning laser ophthalmoscopes improved significantly. These ophthalmoscopes can obtain images with broader views of the ocular fundus with maintaining high resolution and increasing the application rate in eye examinations. These are superior in conventional fundoscopy with their ability to image abnormal alteration of choroid and retina.



On the other side, indirect laser ophthalmoscopy, smartphone base indirect ophthalmoscope, and vision boost technology are some innovations that are revolutionizing the industry. Also, the rising application of ophthalmoscopes in other medical fields such as neurology and headache treatment will create new opportunities in the upcoming time.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• In 2021, Heine launched a new indirect ophthalmoscope with the product Omega600. By introducing new products, the company made a significant change in the market with vision boost technology to increase the illumination and increase the clinician’s capability to test the patient’s cataract condition and vitreous opacities.

• In 2021, the BMJ journal reported that the smartphone ophthalmoscopy technology has a potential way in the covid-19 era for non-ophthalmology medicine. Smartphone ophthalmoscope has generally accounted for more favorably than direct handling time. This device gives the practitioners the capacity of long-distance working to examine and view the fundus from around arm’s length compared to the general Ophthalmoscope.

• In 2021, the Hillrom company introduced the Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope devices that boast a 20X larger viewing area.



Key Players

• Heine USA Ltd

• Dino Lite Europe

• Iridex Corporation

• Halma

• Nidek Co. Ltd.

• Oscar Boscarol S.r.l

• Rudolf Riester GmbH

• US Ophthalmic



Other Prominent Vendors

• Albert Waeschle

• American Diagnostic Corporation

• Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric Co Ltd

• Carl Zeiss

• Ellex

• Essilor International (Essilor Instruments USA)

• Heidelberg Engineering

• Invotech Excel

• Medline Industries LP

• Neitz Instruments Co Ltd

• Suzhou Kangjie Medical Inc

• Spengler

• Topcon Co. Ltd

• Lumenis

• Zumax Medical

• 66 Vision Tech

• Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd



MARKET DRIVERS



Manufacturers’ enhanced efforts to promote awareness about developments in ophthalmoscope technology are driving the global ophthalmoscopes market expansion. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures for the treatment of vision loss, blindness, and sight-threatening disorders are predicted to boost demand for primary eye care and examinations, hence, increasing the demand for critical equipment such as ophthalmoscopes over the forecast period. On the other side increasing prevalence of eye diseases influence the need for eye examination and drives the high growth of ophthalmoscopes applications. Cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration are the primary eye condition that requires ophthalmoscopes.



The increasing prevalence of the above conditions and excellent access to eye care services in developed countries positively triggered the application rate of ophthalmoscopes. Rising prevalence led to an eye examination and its demand for the ophthalmoscopy for diabetes retinopathy, cataract, glaucoma, corneal opacities, and other eye conditions.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The Ophthalmoscopes market is segmented into direct & indirect ophthalmoscopes. Welch Allyn, Nidek Inc, Heine USA Ltd., US ophthalmic, Honsun Group, Iridex Corporation, Oscar Boscarlol S.r.l., Zumax Medical Co. Ltd, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Dino-Lite Europe, Medline Industries Inc. are some of the biggest direct ophthalmoscope manufacturing businesses.

• In 2021, direct Ophthalmoscopes accounted for 60.16% of the industry share and stood in prime position.

• Nidek Co. Inc, Ellex Medical Laser Ltd, Carls Zeiss, Ziemer Ophthalmic System Ag, Keeler Ltd, Heine Optotechnik GmbH, Topcon Medical Laser System, Iridex Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, and others are among the leading manufacturers of indirect ophthalmoscopes.

• The wide presence of players with a broad range of product portfolios gives a dynamic nature to the industry. A high number of market players and their global distribution channels increased the market growth.

• The indication market is segmented into glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, macular pucker, corneal opacities, trachoetc ma, presbyopia, myopia, astigmatism, peripheral neovascularization, lattice degeneration, etc.) eye diseases. The glaucoma segment accounted for 31.81% market share in 2021 and dominated the other indications. Diabetic retinopathy accounted for 23.37% of market share, age-related macular degeneration segmented accounted for 18.03% market share, and retinal detachment accounted for 5.27% of industry share in 2021.

• End-user is segmented into eye clinics and Hospitals, ophthalmologists & optometrists, and ambulatory surgical centers. The wise presence of eye clinics and hospitals drives the high application rate of ophthalmoscopes for eye testing. In 2021, the eye clinics and hospitals segment accounted for 52.34% market share and dominated the other end-user segment. On the other side, ophthalmologists, optometrist segments, and ambulatory surgical centers accounted for 32.80% and 14.86% industry share. Ambulatory surgical centers are the most widely accepted eye care service, which consistently influenced the industry’s growth.



Segmentation by Type

• Direct

• Indirect



Segmentation by Indication

• Glaucoma

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Age-Related Macular Degeneration

• Retinal Detachment

• Other



Segmentation by End-User

• Eye Clinics & Hospitals

• Ophthalmologist & Optometrist

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Eye care services are widely available in North America. The high prevalence of eye conditions, greater access to an eye examination, and high awareness drive the high application rate of ophthalmoscope medical devices. Also, the presence of ophthalmoscope market players significantly improved the growth in North America, with a 38.82% share in 2021.

• Europe region stands in the second position with 32.89% market share. In 2021, Europe accounted for around USD 17.44 million and was expected to reach USD 24.34 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The increasing frequency of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts prompted a high rate of ophthalmoscope use in eye care services, which fueled the market growth.

• APAC region is home to diabetes conditions that drive the Ophthalmoscope to identify diabetic retinopathy. On the other side, a dense population and an aging population positively drive market growth in the region, accounting for 20.23% market share.

• Latin America is an emerging market with increasing eye care expenditure, a rising patient population, and growing demand for eye care services. In 2021, Latin America accounted for 5.04% market share 2021.

• Middle East & Africa is one of the major regions with significant growth opportunities for market growth. A high number of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and blindness patients population and increasing government initiatives are the most common factors triggering the market growth in the region. In 2021, Middle East & Africa accounted for a 3.01% market share in the global ophthalmoscope market.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



