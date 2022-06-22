The DNA Extraction Kit market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Extraction Kit Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288138/?utm_source=GNW

Genomic innovations based on DNA have evolved from gene editing to anti-cancer drugs. DNA is widely used as an initial sample for various diagnostics and research purposes. The extraction of DNA is a complex process. After the post introduction of DNA extraction kits, the process is simplified and can be carried out efficiently. The DNA extracted is primarily used to study the genetic cause of the disease, carry out forensic sciences, develop drugs, personalized medicines, paternity tests, and genome sequencing. Genomic advancements are playing a huge role in agricultural biology. They are a significant contributor to plant breeding technology, research like reducing the cost of crop production, and more.



One of the significant benefits is that the RNA/DNA extraction kits are available in various product types for multiple samples. The DNA extraction kit for microbial DNA extractions like Virus, Bacteria. DNA extraction kit for a tissue sample, DNA extraction kit for forensic DNA, Cell-Free DNA extraction kits, and more. This broader portfolio is increasing the end-users count for the DNA extraction kit market.



Technological Advancements are likely to drive the RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Growth



The demand for RNA/DNA extraction kits is increasing due to their usage of its applications. The DNA extracted is used in PCR, Genome sequencing, Cloning, and other applications. Increasing demand for this application will drive the demand for DNA Extraction kit market growth. Technological advancements like the introduction of next-generation DNA Extraction kits help the user to isolate the genomic DNA from a range of samples using optimized protocols. This helps the user to obtain high-quality DNA from even specialized samples. This is widely adopted by the researchers to work on multiple samples for the research purpose.



The usage of NGS is increasing in cancer research and personalized treatments. DNA extraction is seen as one of the basic and important steps in NGS library preparation. Increasing demand for personalized medicine, CAR-T therapies, Gene Therapies other regenerative medicines are largely accelerating the usage of DNA extraction kits in the market. In addition, the presence of several research institutes and standalone genomic labs in the developed countries like the US, The UK, Germany are largely involved in the genetic research, genome sequencing, studying genetic characteristics especially the diseased genes in cancer, neurological disorder segments, and other rare genetic diseases are largely driving the usage of the DNA isolation kits in the market.



COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. The focus was on the RNA Extraction kits, this reduced the usage of DNA extraction kits and not many products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many genomic research centers were focused to sequence the COVID-19 variants and working for the vaccines. This largely diverted the genomic researchers to shift towards the COVID-19 samples, this largely reduced the DNA-based research or postponed and expected to regain post-COVID-19 pandemic ends.



Geographic Segmentation



North America dominated the DNA extraction kit market share. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of over 9% in the DNA extraction market. The increasing investments in genome sequencing, increasing adoption of genetic testing-based diagnostics for rare diseases, oncology, and higher adoption of personalized medicines are largely driving the North America Market.



• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS BY:

• Product Type

• Application

• Sample Type

• End-User

• Geography



DNA Extraction Kit Market Segmentation Analysis



End-user: The health care facilities having in-house laboratories dominate the end-user segment. The number of samples tested for various genetic diseases, oncology is largely driving the healthcare segment to use the DNA extraction kit.



Sample Type: Blood, Tissue & FFPE samples dominated the sample type segment in the market. Blood, and tissue-based samples are largely used in the diagnostic segment in the market. FFPE samples which are preserved for the biopsy, experimental research, diagnostic, and drug development are large volume of samples that uses the DNA extraction process. These are major contributors to the DNA extraction kit market by sample type in the market.



Product Type: The cell-free DNA accounted for the major part of the product type. However, the genomic DNA segment is growing fast due to increased investments in genomic research and personalized medicines in the market. The Genomic DNA segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% in the market.



Applications: PCR application is dominating the applications segment as PCR is a gold standard method to extract the DNA for various study purposes and diagnostics. The sequencing application is increasing significantly as there are technological advancements focused on genomic diagnostics.



