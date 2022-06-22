The global liquid biopsy market is predicted to surpass US$ 11 Billion by 2030

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Biopsy Market, Impact of COVID-19, Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288172/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.



Liquid biopsy tests are executed to understand the molecular aspects of cancer across the healthcare and research settings, such as hospitals, physicians, pathological and research laboratories. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 532 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 6,311,594 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of May 31, 2022). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The reactions to the COVID–19 pandemic and its effects on societies and economies around the world cannot be understated. The COVID–19 global pandemic has restricted the growth rate of the liquid biopsy market to some extent during 2020-2021. However, many countries have taken strict measures to combat the coronavirus, such as mass vaccination program, social distancing, use of masks, etc. Hence, we expect that the physicians/surgeons will see an increase in influx of patients, hence driving the liquid biopsy market growth.



Recent Developments

• In March 2022, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted regulatory approval of Guardant360 CDx, a liquid biopsy test for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

• In February 2022, Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, closed its acquisition of Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., a leader in cancer genomics with a portfolio of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based products.

• In July 2021, Biocept, Inc. was awarded a South Korean Patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which detects rare mutations in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using real-time PCR and associated analysis methods.

• In March 2021, Lucence announced a partnership with Waseda University in Japan to develop a novel high-speed liquid biopsy laser-based imaging platform for early cancer detection.

• In February 2021, Guardant Health, Inc. announced the availability of Guardant Reveal, the first blood-only liquid biopsy test for the detection of residual and recurrent disease from a simple blood draw.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

• Based on circulating biomarkers, in 2021, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment captured largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

• The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the 2nd largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

• The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Products

• On the basis of product, the Kits and Consumables segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

• The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

• The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application

• The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

• Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

• The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.



Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

• On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecast period.

• Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2021, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

• Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

• In 2021, Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market.

• Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2021, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type

• Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

• The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecast period.



Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis

• North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2021.

• In 2021, Europe captured second largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

• In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

• Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy.

• In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

• Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.



