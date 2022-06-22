The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued around US$ 14 Billion in 2021

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288171/?utm_source=GNW





Autoimmune diseases can be divided into two general groups: Organ specific, where the autoantibodies attack a specific organ, and Non-organ specific (or systemic), where the autoantibodies attack multiple organ systems. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, around 50 million Americans currently suffer from autoimmune related disorders. Moreover, the numbers are expected to escalate over the forecast period.



The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 545 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 6,342,015 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of June 21, 2022). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. However, many countries have taken strict measures to combat the coronavirus, such as mass vaccination program, social distancing, use of masks, etc. Manufacturers in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. Thus, we expect that the physicians will see an increase in influx of patients, hence driving the autoimmune diseases diagnostics market growth.



By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

• On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2021.

• Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

• Type 1 Diabetes captured third highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2021.

• Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth during the forecast timeframe.

• Rheumatoid Arthritis captured over 50% share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



By Tests Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

• On the basis of test types, Autoantibody Test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• The antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test captured second highest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

• Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 8% - 10% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market followed by C -reactive protein test.

• Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

• North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

• Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

• Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.



The research report titled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2028” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.



