Global Medical Case Management Market to 2028 - Featuring EagleOne Case Management, EK Health Services and Genex Services Among Others

The medical case management market is projected to reach US$ 5,228.35 million in 2028 from US$ 4,109.20 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the medical case management market growth. The medical case management market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in medical care management. However, ineffective collaborations, and security and privacy concerns hamper the medical case management market growth.



A noticeable increase in the number of cases of chronic pain, chronic diseases, and long- and short-term disabilities has been observed in recent years. Consequently, these ailments have created a significant demand for medical case management services, including case management through care managers, bill management, support, rehabilitation, and other related services. Chronic pain is linked to numerous physical and mental conditions, and it contributes heavily to healthcare costs and productivity loss among patients, which has indirect effects on economies.

Studies indicate the estimated prevalence of chronic pain ranges from 11% to 40%. The pain causes restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, a rise in anxiety and depression, perceived poor health, and lowered quality of life. As per the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of chronic pain stood at 20.4% in 2019, while the prevalence of high-impact chronic pain was 7.4%. Women, non-Hispanic white adults, and the geriatric population held the largest shares of chronic pain prevalence at 21.7%, 23.6%, and 30.8%, respectively.

Generally, such conditions require long-term care, treatment, and rehabilitation, for which medical case management services are preferred to ensure an appropriate as well as rigorous protocol and treatment plan. Therefore, the growing cases of chronic pain are propelling the demand for medical case management services and aiding the growth of the medical case management market.



Further, chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and obesity, account for the largest share of a country's healthcare costs. The US National Diabetes Statistics Report estimates that 11.3% of the US population, i.e., 37.3 million people, has diabetes, and more than 8.5 million (23% of adults) people can be undiagnosed. In diabetic complications arising from unchecked diabetes can include lower-limb amputation and kidney failure.

The US National Diabetes Statistics Report also estimates that more than 2 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the US every year. A similar scenario of a high prevalence of diabetes is observed in other regions, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the International Diabetes Federation's report IDF Diabetes Atlas, in 2021, 1 in 11 adults, i.e., ~90 million people, have diabetes in Southeast Asia.



As per the 2018 findings of the American College of Cardiology Foundation, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were the leading cause of death in the US, with stroke (16.8%), high blood pressure (9.4%), heart failure (9.0%) being the leading type of CVDs. Further, more than 130 million adults in the US (45.1%) are projected to have CVD by 2035, and the total costs of CVDs are expected to reach US$ 1.1 trillion. Also, the rising geriatric population and related chronic disorders are creating a need for medical case management services for support, treatment, and rehabilitation.



