The global food allergen testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288182/?utm_source=GNW

The food allergy prevalence is evaluated to be around 6-8% and 2-4% in children and adults, respectively.



However, children are the most vulnerable population to food allergy, and are 2-4 times more susceptible to eczema and asthma.The rising number of food allergies is one of the important growth drivers of the global food allergen testing market.



For instance, 250 million have food allergies globally.In the US, around 32 million have food allergies.



Such aspects have further prompted significant measures by the public health authorities globally to restrict allergic reactions. The market growth restraining factors include the lack of regulations in developing countries. The other major issues faced by developed countries’ food processing industries include smaller in sizes and management by people lacking expertise in food technology.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global food allergen testing market growth evaluation includes the geographical assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Europe has the largest revenue share as of 2021, given the increased awareness among the population, rapid growth of the food industry, and the growing disposable income contributing to processed foods’ growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There is intense competition for market domination, given the food regulations in developed nations. Some of the prominent companies in the market include SGS SA, 3M, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. 3M

2. ALS LIMITED

3. ASUREQUALITY LIMITED

4. AURIGA RESEARCH

5. BUREAU VERITAS

6. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

7. INTERTEK GROUP PLC

8. MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

9. MICROBAC LABORATORIES INC

10. NEOGEN CORPORATION

11. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC

12. ROMER LABS DIAGNOSTIC GMBH

13. SGS SA

14. SYMBIO LABORATORIES

15. TÜV SÜD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________