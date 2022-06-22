English Swedish

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, June 22, 2022

Acarix partners with Strategic Health AK to roll-out CADScor®System across the state of Alaska

Acarix continues its US expansion by partnering with Strategic Health AK, a healthcare provider covering tribal and rural areas of Alaska. Acarix has received initial orders of CADScor®Systems to be used across health regions in Alaska.

Providing health care to remote populations in Alaska is challenging, and cardiac care is no different. Alaskan natives have shown to have higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease and less access to healthcare resources. Strategic Health AK is an Alaska-based healthcare provider offering preventive health services to elevate the health status of Alaska Native communities and manage health needs in family medicine clinics in local communities. A goal is to improve the use of diagnostic point-of-care services to reduce the need for lengthy travel and further clinical assessments.

“I am passionate about improving overall care delivery, especially in the tribal populations and a technology like the CADScor®System directly meets an already expressed need for rapid assessment of coronary artery disease on location in these communities. Partnering with Acarix will be very exciting and I look forward to the collaborative effort we will make to improve cardiac care in Alaska”, comments Savanah Evans, CEO of Strategic Health AK.

“I was immediately touched when I met Savanah and learned about the challenges faced by the Alaskan tribal communities. Acarix solutions are not just ideal for urban use, but also in remote and rural regions to help quickly assess patients with chest pain and suspected coronary artery disease, while helping to improve cardiac care efficiency at a fraction of the cost. The partnership with Strategic Health AK is very exciting and will enable our solutions to be available to many Alaskans in need”, comments Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix.

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770 283, email: helen.round@acarix.com

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

