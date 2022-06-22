New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE THERAPEUTICS & DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381495/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by chronic inflammation and accumulation of beta-amyloid peptides.The elderly usually suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, which gradually damages their thinking skills and memory, eventually destroying their ability to perform the simplest daily tasks.



Alzheimer’s disease is the major reason for dementia among the older population. Therefore, the rising geriatric population is a key driver for the global Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics market.

Several novel diagnostics technologies have been discovered for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), including the invention that identifies mutated proteins in subcellular compartments. This invention describes these mutations that lead to the redistribution of crucial cellular organelles.

Furthermore, alteration of organelles distribution can be a powerful diagnostic tool, an assay to screen novel therapeutic compounds for Alzheimer’s disease.This technology’s advantage includes identifying mutated proteins, which are directly involved in the genesis of AD.



Thus, there is potential for providing a superior AD diagnosis compared to current diagnostic tests.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics & diagnostics market assessment entails the analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to propel with the highest CAGR by 2030, owing to the rapidly increasing geriatric population and government initiative to develop medicines to cure AD.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition in the global market is significantly high owing to the presence of generic medicines.Furthermore, strong competition exists among the key players in developing new diagnostics methodologies and treatments.



However, the industry is observing meaningful strategic partnerships to enhance market presence.

Some important global players include Merck & Co Inc, Cognoptix Inc, Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALLERGAN PLC (ACQUIRED BY ABBVIE)

2. AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS INC

3. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC

4. BIOGEN INC

5. COGNOPTIX INC

6. EISAI CO LTD

7. ELI LILLY & COMPANY

8. F HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

9. GE HEALTHCARE

10. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

11. LUPIN LIMITED

12. MERCK & CO INC

13. NOVARTIS AG

14. PFIZER INC

15. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

16. SUN PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD

17. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

18. ZYDUS CADILA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381495/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________