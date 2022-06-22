Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market to 2031 - Featuring Celestica, Venture Corporation Limited and Fabrinet Among Others

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market.



This report focuses on electronic contract manufacturing and design services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electronic contract manufacturing and design services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electronic contract manufacturing and design services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market section of the report gives context. It compares the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market with other segments of the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electronic contract manufacturing and design services indicators comparison

Major players in the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market are Flex Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Benchmark Electronics, Celestica Inc, Venture Corporation Limited, Fabrinet, Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corporation, Compal Electronics, Inc., Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd, New Kinpo Group, Creating Technologies LP, shenzhen kaifa technology, LCS Company, and Bassett Industries, Inc.



The global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to grow from $409.85 billion in 2021 to $453.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.69%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $702.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.55%.



The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market consists of sales of electronic contract manufacturing and design services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted to manufacture and design electronic devices. The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market consists of engineering designing of electronics devices, assembly manufacturing, functional testing of devices, distribution, and order fulfillment on behalf of OEMs (Original Electronic Manufacturers). The complexity and wide variety of electronic devices make OEMs choose electronic contract manufacturers to outsource their products for the efficient manufacturing process and to focus on an internal operation such as new product development with greater complexity and higher margins.



The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is segmented by type into designing; assembly; manufacturing; others. These are used in various applications such as consumer electronics; electronic components; computers & peripherals; industrial electronics; others; used by various end user industries including healthcare; automotive; industrial; aerospace and defense; it and telecom; power and energy; consumer electronics; others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronics contract manufacturing and design services market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in demand for consumer electronics is significantly contributing to the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. Consumer electronics are the instrument, machines, and apparatus that are used by end-users or consumers on daily basis, which provide one or more functionalities in a home or for a particular individual for professional or personal use. Consumer electronics include televisions, computers, laptops, smartphones or watches, and tablets.

The rising demand for consumer electronics increases the need for outsourcing of electronics components from electronic contract manufacturing companies, which reduces the cost of manufacturing, assembling of products, and design services and increases operational efficiency in manufacturing. For instance, according to Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market is expected to grow more than two-folds in the next five to six years and reach up to $26.81 billion.

Also, according to ClearSale, the revenue in the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to increase by more than US$365 billion in 2020 and more than US$450 billion by 2024. Therefore, the increase in demand for consumer electronics is driving the growth of electronic contract manufacturing and design services.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends being followed by the companies operating in the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. This is due to the presence of a large number of electronics manufacturing companies operating in the market and to extend their growth in new areas to be a leader in the market.

For instance, in September 2021, BioSig Technologies, Inc., an American medical device company, and the Plexus Corp, an American based contract electronics manufacturing company formed a technological and strategic partnership for commercialization and development of a new biomedical signal processing platform, which provides a full range of application in arrhythmia care for BioSig's subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services



5. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Designing

Assembly

Manufacturing

Others

6.2. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Consumer Electronics

Electronic Components

Computers & Peripherals

Industrial Electronics

Others

6.3. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecom

Power and Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

7. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

