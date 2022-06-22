$114 Billion Worldwide Construction Equipment Rental Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global construction equipment rental market.



This report focuses on construction equipment rental market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the construction equipment rental market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the construction equipment rental? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Construction Equipment Rental market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider construction equipment rental market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The construction equipment rental market section of the report gives context. It compares the construction equipment rental market with other segments of the construction equipment rental market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, construction equipment rental indicators comparison

Major players in the construction equipment rental market are H&E Equipment Services, Inc, Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Boels Rentals, United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Loxam, Herc Holdings Inc., Aktio Corporation, Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Taiyokenki Rental Co., Ltd., Cramo, Ramirent Plc, Kiloutou, Speedy Hire Plc, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., The Hertz Corporation, Ahern Rentals and Nikken Corporation



The global construction equipment rental market is expected to grow from $90.60 billion in 2021 to $94.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $114.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.77%.



The construction equipment rental market consists of sales of construction equipment products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that rent out construction-related machinery, equipment, and tools to other contractors and professionals for a flat rate on daily, weekly or monthly basis. Renting construction equipment saves construction contractors the cost of new equipment, labor cost, maintenance cost, and operational costs.



The main construction rental equipment include earthmoving, material handling and road building and concrete. Earthmoving construction equipment move soil and other material on heavy construction site in preparation for constructing buildings. The different construction equipment rental products include backhoes, excavators, loaders, crawler dozers, cranes, concrete pumps, compactors, transit mixers and concrete mixers which are used in residential, commercial and industrial applications.



North America was the largest region in the construction equipment rental market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the construction equipment rental market going forward. The construction industry is rising because of ongoing urbanization, impending infrastructural projects, and a growing population base. The construction sector uses a variety of construction equipment such as tower cranes, bulk material handling, transit mixer, batching plant, concrete pumps and others.

Renting these equipment help contractors to reduce costs of purchase and maintenance. According to the global construction review report published in 2021, construction will be a driving force in global economic growth in the decade to 2030, with output estimated to be 35% greater than in the previous ten years to 2020. Hence, the growing construction industry will drive the growth of the construction equipment rental market.



Replacing conventional equipment with telematics integrated machinery is a rising trend in the construction equipment market. Telematics is integrated into the construction equipment for GPS fleet tracking, maximizing fleet utilization, safeguarding equipment from theft, improved billing, equipment utilization and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Equipment Rental Market Characteristics



3. Construction Equipment Rental Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Construction Equipment Rental



5. Construction Equipment Rental Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Construction Equipment Rental Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Construction Equipment Rental Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Construction Equipment Rental Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, Segmentation By Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building And Concrete

6.2. Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Backhoes

Excavators

Loaders

Crawler Dozers

Cranes

Concrete Pumps

Compactors

Transit Mixers

Concrete Mixers

6.3. Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

7. Construction Equipment Rental Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Construction Equipment Rental Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

