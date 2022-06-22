Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cashew Nutshell Liquid (CNSL) Market by Product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), Application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL) market is estimated to be worth USD 393 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 564 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. Due to increasing environmental concern the stricter norms are being adopted, this is driving the CNSL market.



Coatings segment is projected to be the largest application of cashew nutshell liquid market



CNSL-based coatings provide excellent corrosion protection and meet environmental norms for VOC content. They provide year-round applications. These products provide excellent corrosion protection under extreme conditions while maintaining structural bond strength. CNSL-modified hydrocarbons have improved intercoat adhesion and flexibility while maintaining fast curing time and anticorrosion properties. CNSL-based products can also adhere to surfaces that are not prepared properly.



Phenol formaldehyde resins is one of the largest product type segment of the cashew nutshell liquid market



Cardanol is obtained from CNSL, a by-product of the cashew industry. CNSL contains anacardic acid, cardanol, cardol, 2- methylcardol, and unidentified polymeric material. Due to the presence of the phenolic groups in cardanol, it is used as a natural substitute for phenol in the PF resin. Novolac and resol resins are synthesized with partial substitution with cardanol. The proportion in which substitution is made impacts the mechanical and thermal properties of the resulting resin.



South America is the fastest-growing market for cashew nutshell liquid during the forecast period



The CNSL market in South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. Brazil leads the production and consumption of the CNSL market in the region. Recovery in the Brazilian economy has widened the growth prospects for the CNSL market. The demand for CNSL in this region is projected to grow higher than in other regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. South America shows great potential for the growth of the CNSL market as countries such as Brazil are planning to increase CNSL exports to other countries.

CNSL is widely used bio-based products that can enhance the product performance while meeting stringent environmental norms. South America is an emerging market; it provides a great opportunity for global chemical manufacturers to expand and generate considerable demand in the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in CNSL Market

4.2 CNSL Market, by Product Type

4.3 Asia-Pacific: CNSL Market Share, by Application and Country

4.4 CNSL Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for CNSL-based Phenolic Resins

5.2.1.2 Growth in Mass Timber (Woodworking) Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from Various Applications

5.2.1.4 Rise in Residential and Commercial Building Construction in Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based and Sustainable Green Products

5.2.3.2 Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Government Agencies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 CNSL Market: Supply Chain Ecosystem

6.2.2 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

6.2.2.1 Action Plan Against Vulnerability

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

6.5 CNSL Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Methodology

6.5.2 Publication Trends

6.5.3 Insight

6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.5.5 Top Applicants

7 CNSL Production and Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Top Countries Producing CNSL

7.2.1 Vietnam

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Brazil

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Production Trends

7.3.1 Theoretical Production Trends: CNSL vs Kernel

7.3.2 Actual Production Trends: CNSL v Kernel

7.3.3 Theoretical vs Actual Production of CNSL

7.3.4 Theoretical vs Actual Production of CNSL, by Country

7.3.5 Theoretical Production: RCN vs Kernel vs CNSL

7.3.6 Actual Production: RCN vs Kernel vs CNSL

8 CNSL Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Phenol Formaldehyde (PF) Resins

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Resins

8.3 Epoxy Modifiers & Resins

8.3.1 Superior Properties Epoxy Modifiers & Resins to Support Segment Growth

8.4 Epoxy Curing Agent

8.4.1 Faster Curing Time of CNSL-based Products Supporting Market Growth

8.5 Surfactants

8.5.1 Growing Personal Care Segment Accelerating Market Growth

8.6 Polyols & NCO Blocking Agents

8.6.1 Improved Performance and Desired Properties of End-Use Products

8.7 Friction Materials

8.7.1 Increasing Use of Bio-based Products in Automotive Industry

8.8 Others

9 CNSL Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adhesives

9.2.1 Requirement of High-Performance Products to Boost Segment Growth

9.3 Coatings

9.3.1 High Demand for Protective Coatings to Drive Market

9.4 Foam & Insulation

9.4.1 Replacement for Petro-based Polyols

9.5 Laminates

9.5.1 Superior Moisture Resistance and Faster Curing Time Making CNSL-based Laminates More Attractive

9.6 Friction Linings

9.6.1 Reliable Braking Performance Solutions Driving Market

9.7 Personal Care

9.7.1 Increasing Disposable Income to Drive Demand for CNSL

9.8 Others

10 CNSL Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

11.7 Strategic Developments

11.7.1 Other Developments: Investment & Expansion

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cardolite Company

12.1.2 Palmer International

12.1.3 Senesel

12.1.4 Cat Loi Cashew Oil Production & Export Joint Stock Company (Cat Loi)

12.1.5 Zhejiang Wansheng

12.1.6 Adarsh Industrial Chemicals

12.1.7 Cashew Chem India

12.1.8 Golden Cashew Products Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.9 Admark Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.10 Paladin Paints & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Satya Cashew Chemicals (P) Ltd.

12.2.2 K2P Chemicals

12.2.3 Zantye Agro

12.2.4 Rishab Resins and Chemicals

12.2.5 LC Buffalo Co. Ltd.

12.2.6 Son Chau Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 C. Ramakrishna Padayatchi

12.2.8 Sri Devi Group

12.2.9 Muskaan Group

12.2.10 Shivam Cashew Industry

12.2.11 K Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons

12.2.12 R.K. Agro Processing

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv5vz9

Attachment