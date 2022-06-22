Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Johan Carlström leaves Board of Directors following verdict by the Stockholm District Court, and is replaced by Dimitrij Titov as Chairman of the Board

English Swedish

The Stockholm District Court has today announced that Johan Carlström, the Chairman of the Board of Fingerprint Cards AB, has been found guilty of four counts of insider trading. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison. The verdict is available at the Stockholm District Court’s web site.



As a result of this verdict, Mr. Carlström is leaving the Board of Directors and is thus resigning from his position as Chairman of the Board of Fingerprint Cards AB.

Johan Carlström commented: “I note with great surprise and disappointment that the Stockholm District Court has come to a conclusion that I and my lawyers believe is incorrect. However, in light of the District Court's ruling, and with the company’s best interests in mind, I have decided to leave the board of Fingerprint Cards AB.”

The Board of Directors has appointed Dimitrij Titov as acting Chairman, effective immediately, and plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting.

Mr. Titov commented: “I am fully committed to taking on the role of Chairman in the current situation. The Board’s work continues uninterrupted, with a strong shared view of the company’s challenges, business model and strategy.”

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 am CEST on June 22, 2022.

