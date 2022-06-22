English French

UBISOFT LAUNCHES A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ITS €500 MILLION EXISTING BONDS DUE 2023 AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PRICE A NEW €500 MILLION BOND ISSUE

Paris, June 22 2022 – Ubisoft announces the launch of a tender offer to qualifying holders only to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding €500 million existing bonds due 30 January 2023, with an annual coupon of 1.289% (of which €500 million are currently outstanding) (ISIN: FR0013313186) (the “Existing Bonds”) (the “Tender Offer”) and its intention, subject to market conditions, to concurrently price solely to qualified investors a new fixed rate bond issue for a total amount of €500 million (the “New Bonds”).

The Tender Offer is subject to the terms and conditional to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 22 June 2022. The Tender Offer is subject to and conditional upon the completion of the issue of the New Bonds. The expiration of the Tender Offer is scheduled for 1st July 2022. The Existing Bonds purchased will be immediately cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions.

The transaction will allow Ubisoft to extend its maturity profile and further diversify its debt investor base. The net proceeds of the New Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance certain existing indebtedness of the Group, in particular, the outstanding amount of the Existing Bonds. This is Ubisoft’s third bond market offering.

