3rd Edition Report on the Transportation and Warehousing Market in Saudi Arabia to 2025 - Future Scenarios for EV Deployment

This report provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of the logistics market in KSA. The report covers various aspects including overview of transportation infrastructure, major economic/industrial zones, overall logistics and warehousing market size, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory landscape, Price Models and Costing Analysis for Trucking Industry in Saudi Arabia, Viable Supply Chain Model for Adoption and Supplying Light Electric Vehicle in KSA, Opportunity Analysis of an LEV in Last Mile Delivery, Warehousing investment and operation model. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and business activity.



Saudi Arabia Logistics Market Overview and Size

Saudi Arabia has been putting efforts towards diversifying its economy away from oil, thus embarking on an ambitious path to become the go-to logistics hub for the region. The market displayed a volatile growth trajectory with overall logistics market grew @3.0% CAGR during 2015-2020. KSA has invested more than ~$100 Bn in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of Vision 2020, resulting in comprehensive nationwide network over decade.



Saudi Arabia Road Freight Market Overview

KSA Road Freight Industry is highly unorganized and fragmented with presence of multiple players and revenues growing @ 4.7 % CAGR during 2015-2020. Total number of trucks on road in Saudi Arabia is growing @~7.0 CAGR from 2015 - 2021, with majority of the trucks imported from other countries. Expansion of logistics infrastructure such as intermodal connectivity, logistics parks and ports are creating business opportunities for road freight industry in KSA. Increased investment in development of roads, excellent cross border connectivity with other GCC countries along with cheaper mode in terms of freight transport are the major growth drivers in the industry.

However, issues such as inadequate infrastructure, last mile connectivity, seasonal variations & loading/unloading inefficiencies affects the operational efficiency in road freight market. KSA Road Freight Market is expected to grow @5.3% CAGR during the forecasted period 2020-2025 owing to infrastructure development, technological advancements and economic diversification in the country.



Saudi Arabia Road Freight Market Segmentation

By Type of Fleet Operators: The Road Freight Industry is dominated by the Small Fleet Operators (SFO's) accounting for majority of the total operators in KSA. They generally work on a spot rate basis and transport goods on a LTL basis.

By LTL/FTL: FTL is the cheapest mode of Road Freight Transportation in KSA contributing majority share in 2020. However, emerging technologies such as GPS tracking on LTL freight is transforming the segment to ensure more reliability and efficiency.

By End Users: Food and Beverages contributed the highest revenue share in road transport market followed by retail industry in 2020. Population growth is expected to reach 1.5 Bn by 2050, which will significantly improve the demand for F&B, Retail and FMCG sector in the country.

Potential of Electrical Vehicles in Saudi Arabia Market

EVs are slowly gaining traction with less than 0.5% of vehicles deployed as PHEVs in Saudi Arabia. Efforts to create a market for EVs are consistent with the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil, diversify the economy, and implement a range of social reforms. The EV infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is still lagging behind, as the government is yet to install charging stations in public areas.



However, KSA could witness an LEV penetration between 5-7% by 2025. The neutral case scenario predicts KSA will build a framework like UAE such as free charging stations, discounted car registrations, toll exemptions, and other perks to incentivize people to give up their traditional cars for EVs. However, barriers such as TCO parity, high battery cost & infrastructure challenges such as mass deployment of charging stations in public area may slow down the adoption rate. Introduction of new model vehicles to provide greater choice along with promotion of greater levels of understanding of the capabilities, benefits and imperatives for adopting EVs will accelerate adoption.



Saudi Arabia Market Warehousing Market Overview

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a transshipment hub and the warehousing market is rapidly growing @2.4% CAGR (2015-2020) owing to surge in manufacturing activities, burgeoning international trade, rising domestic consumption and ease in government regulation. Majority of overall warehousing space controlled by organized sector due to strict government regulation regarding licensing and certifications. More than 25% warehousing space in KSA is racked with economically developed cities such as Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh accounting for higher share in the country. Increased automation due to rising investment in newer technologies is driving the demand for modern warehouses in KSA. KSA warehousing sector is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & technological advances and is expected to grow @6.0% CAGR (2020-2025F).



Saudi Arabia Market Warehousing Market Segmentations

By Business Model: Industrial Warehousing dominates the Warehousing Market in KSA occupying majority share in 2020 with Grade-A warehouses contributing 20% of the Industrial space. Grade-A Warehouses contributed 20% of Industrial space in 2020. By End Users: 3PL contributed highest warehousing space in 2020 with the logistics companies usually taking warehouses from real estate companies on 1, 3 or 5 yearlong leases.

By Regions: Economically Developed cities of Jeddah and Riyadh in KSA account for largest warehousing supply in 2020 with Dammam having the highest rental rates. Jeddah's warehousing districts are concentrated south and east of the metropolitan zones with Al Khomra district being the leading major hub for warehouses and L&D. Warehousing in other regions such as Burdaiah, Abha and Medina are underdeveloped with presence of majorly Grade B warehouses in each city.

Comparative Landscape in Saudi Arabia Logistics and Warehousing Market

Competition was observed to be highly fragmented in both freight forwarding and warehousing segment along with the presence of both international and domestic players. Nevertheless, the local/domestic players have a larger presence in the market and were observed to compete on the basis of key clientele, revenue matrix, logistics networking, average pricing, technological advancement and value added services.



Saudi Arabia Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook and Projections

Overall logistics revenue in KSA expected to grow @6.7% CAGR during 2020-2025 with continuance of the government's integrated strategy for sector development. Introduction & adoption of technologies such as telematics, V2V communications, and tracking to have a strong influence on delivery & service offerings. The KSA government is highly promoting the integration of multi-modal hubs across the country. FDI within the logistics infrastructure development, constructing regional & international logistics service centres and improving the efficiency of trade routes can collectively help the country in becoming a hub over long term.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Saudi Arabia Country Overview and Major Economic Zones

Country Overview

Overview of Saudi Arabia's Logistics Sector

Logistics Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia: Airports, Seaports, Rail Network and Road Network

Major Economic Cities in KSA

3. Saudi Arabia Logistics Market

Saudi Arabia Logistics Industry Market Size, 2015-2020

Initiatives by Government to establish KSA as a Logistics Hub

Saudi Arabia Logistics Industry Future Market Size, 2020-2025

4. Saudi Arabia Road Freight Market

Industry Ecosystem- KSA Road Freight Industry

Value Chain Analysis (Inter Entity relationships)

Major Challenges that have led to the rise of 3PL Companies

Industrial Characteristics of the Road Freight Industry of KSA

KSA Transportation Market Size, 2015-2020

Road Freight Market Segmentation By Type of Fleet Operators

Road Freight Market Segmentation by LTL/FTL

Road Freight Market Segmentation By End Users

4.1 KSA Road Freight Industry Analysis

Overview of Trucks in Saudi Arabia

Truck Axle Norms in Saudi Arabia

Ranking Criteria for Different Types of Trucks

Commercial Models in KSA Transportation Market

Current Trends in the KSA Transportation Industry

Seasonality Trends in the Industry

Food Inflation Trends in Saudi Arabia

Issues Affecting Operational Efficiency in Road Freight Market

Technological Advancements in Transportation Industry

4.2 KSA Freight Aggregator Market

Freight Aggregator Market Overview

Role of Brokers or Freight Aggregators

Major Challenges of Freight Aggregators

Major Benefits of Freight Aggregators

Cross Comparison - Major Digital Truck Aggregators

4.4 Cost Component Model for Trucking Industry in Saudi Arabia

Price Models and Costing Analysis for Trucking Industry in Saudi Arabia

4.5 KSA Transportation Market Future Outlook and Projections

KSA Transportation Market Future Outlook, 2020-2025

Potential Business Models

Future Technologies and Trends

5. Genesis and Overview of KSA EV Market

EV Scenario in Saudi Arabia vs Other Regions

Overview of EV in Saudi Arabia

Viable Supply Chain Model for Adoption and Supplying LEVs in KSA

Recent Deals /Partnerships in EV Industry in KSA

Adoption of EVs among End Users in Last Mile Deliveries, 2020-2025

Current Landscape of LEV Offering in KSA

Comparison of EV's Capacities with Traditional Vehicles

Cost Comparison of an Electric Vehicle with its alternatives

Future Scenarios for EV Deployment- 2021, 2025 and 2030

Opportunity Analysis of an LEV in Last Mile Delivery

6. Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market

KSA Warehousing Ecosystem

Business Cycle and Genesis of KSA Warehousing Market

KSA Warehousing Market Size, 2015-2020

Warehousing Space Segmentations, 2020

KSA Warehousing Split by Business Model, 2020

KSA Warehousing Split by End Users, 2020

Regional Analysis (Warehousing Market in Jeddah, Riyadh, Khyobar, Abha, Medina and Buraidah including parameters such as Warehousing Space, Potential WH Locations, Occupancy Rate, Rental rates including Grade A, Grade B, Racked and Unracked Rates, Handling Rates, Yield on CAPEX for Grade and Grade B, Major Industries in the area, Major Companies in this service in area and others)

6.1 Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market Industry Analysis

Trends and Developments in the Market

Modern Warehousing Technologies Ecosystem in KSA

Major Challenge in KSA Warehousing Market

Government Warehouse Rules and Procedures

Overview of Bonded Warehouses in KSA

Commercial Models in KSA Warehousing Market

6.2 KSA Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

KSA Warehousing Market Future Projections based on Market Size, 2020-2025

KSA Warehousing Market Future Projections based on Business Model, 2025

KSA Warehousing Market Future Projections based on End Users, 2025

Technological Innovations in Warehousing Market

7. KSA Logistics and Warehousing Competition Scenario

Cross Comparison between Major Warehousing Companies in KSA on the basis of Establishment Year, Services, Fleet Size, Value, Type of Fleet, # of Warehouses, Warehouse Space, Average Price, Services, Location, Industries Catered, Pallet Size, Clientele, Average Client Retention Period, Technology, Certifications and others)

Appendix

Research Methodology

Definitions, Abbreviations, Sample Size Inclusion, Approach Used and Research Limitations

