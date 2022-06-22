Global industrial gases – metals and metal fabrication market size to record 6.07% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide industrial gases – metals and metal fabrication market accounted for USD 49.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.07% through 2028.





With respect to overall size and scope, the market is fragmented in terms of type, function, mode of transportation, end-user, and regional extent. These segments are assessed in great detail on the basis of their revenue margins and growth rate to identify the top growth prospects going forward.

Proceeding further, the document analyzes the competitive landscape through detailed business profiles of companies and include important parameters such as product portfolio, production capacity, and geographical extent among others.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5023985/

Expanding metal and manufacturing sectors, combined with increasing demand for aluminum are the major factors propelling market growth. Rapid industrialization, in consort with extensive product usage in automotive and heavy machinery verticals are impelling the industry share.

In addition, the cost effective and environment friendly nature of industrial gases make them vital for a variety of processes like welding across several industrial verticals, thereby subsequently unearthing newer avenues for improving revenue flow in the ensuing years.

However, a stringent regulatory framework may impede the growth trajectory of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional expanse overview: -

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key geographies that contribute significantly to the overall market remuneration. Among these, Asia Pacific industrial gases – metals and metal fabrication industry is slated to account for a major chunk of the overall revenue during the analysis period, owing to rapid industrialization, increasing production capacity in the automotive and machinery sector, along with economic development in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea.

Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5023985/

Competitive framework summary: -

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, NexAir LLC, Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., The Messer Group GmbH, Airgas Inc., Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd., Iwatani Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Praxair Inc. are among the major contenders impacting global industrial gases – metals and metal fabrication industry trends.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-industrial-gases-metals-metal-fabrication-market-size-research

Global Industrial Gases – Metals and Metal Fabrication Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Nitrogen

Acetylene

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Global Industrial Gases – Metal and Metal Fabrication Market by Function (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Cutting

Welding

Non-Ferrous Production

Metal Fabrication Coating

Iron/Steel Production

Primary Metals Production

Heat Treating

Others

Global Industrial Gases – Metal and Metal Fabrication Market by Transportation Mode (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Merchant Liquid Distribution

Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution

Tonnage Distribution

Global Industrial Gases – Metal and Metal Fabrication Market by End Use (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Rail & Shipping

Heavy Machinery

Automotive

Metal Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Industrial Gases – Metal and Metal Fabrication Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Industrial Gases – Metal and Metal Fabrication Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

NexAir LLC

Linde plc

Air Liquide S.A.

The Messer Group GmbH

Airgas Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd.

Iwatani Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Praxair Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Dynamics

3.1. Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth in the metal and manufacturing industry

3.1.1.2. Increasing demand for aluminium

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Stringent rules and regulations

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising application in various end-use industries

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oxygen

6.4.2. Nitrogen

6.4.3. Hydrogen

6.4.4. Carbon dioxide

6.4.5. Acetylene

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, by Function

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market by Function, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Primary metal production

7.4.1.1. Iron/steel production

7.4.1.2. Non-ferrous production

7.4.2. Metal fabrication

7.4.2.1. Welding

7.4.2.2. Cutting

7.4.2.3. Coating

7.4.2.4. Heat treating

7.4.2.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, by Transportation Mode

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market by Transportation Mode, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Estimates & Forecasts by Transportation Mode 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Cylinder & packaged gas distribution

8.4.2. Merchant liquid distribution

8.4.3. Tonnage distribution

Chapter 9. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, by End Use

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Metal industry

9.4.2. Automotive

9.4.3. Rail & shipping

9.4.4. Aerospace & defense

9.4.5. Heavy machinery

9.4.6. Others

Chapter 10. Global Industrial Gases- Metals & Metal Fabrication Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The metal structural insulation panels market is poised to grow expeditiously between 2022 and 2028 owing to the burgeoning demand for high-performance and energy-efficient structural panels. Additionally, increasing focus on sustainability and surging demand for green infrastructure are likely to further support market growth through the forecast period. Recently, industry players have been extending their offerings to include sustainable solutions, thereby improving the product scenario. For instance, in March 2022, Kingspan Group, a leading provider of advanced insulation solutions, supplied its reclaimed KS1000 RW Trapezoidal Roof Panels to a restaurant business called Wild & Native. The company installed the steel-faced PIR core insulated panels on the restaurant's roof to provide thermal and structural rigidity.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.