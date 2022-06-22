Insights on the Genome Editing Global Market to 2027 - Growing Cases of Cancer and Other Genetic Disorders is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genome Editing Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Genome editing is a method of making changes in a living organism's DNA and is used for improving crop yields, diagnosing and treating diseases, and for research purposes. The research and development in genome editing have been increasing worldwide as it is being used in the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

Also, the investments in genome editing have been rising as the technique is being seen to have the potential to solve various problems, which is anticipated to surge the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the support of various governments worldwide for the use of genome editing to improve crop yields is another prominent factor expected to drive the genome editing market. Moreover, the growing cases of cancer and other genetic disorders are surging the need for effective treatment and consequently leading to the market growth of genome editing.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market as researchers developed new diagnostic tools based on CRISPR, a genome-editing technique, for diagnosing COVID-19 patients. This led to a positive impact on the genome editing market and increased the expected growth rates of the genome editing market in 2020 and 2021. As the spread of coronavirus continues to affect the world with its new waves and variants, the pandemic is projected to have a positive impact on the genome editing market in the coming years as well.



Growing cases of cancer and other genetic disorders

The cases of cancer and other genetic disorders have been increasing globally. The growing interest in genome editing for the treatment of cancer and several genetic disorders is anticipated to propel the growth of the genome editing market during the forecast period.

NIH researchers have recently, in January 2021, found and recognized a new genetic disorder called linkage-specific-deubiquitylation-deficiency-induced embryonic defects syndrome (LINKED) that causes delays in development and hinders the proper formation of heart, facial features, and brain. Such identifications of new genetic disorders also contribute to the rising cases of genetic disorders. Furthermore, cancer cases have been proliferating.

According to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the number of cancer cases in the United Kingdom (England and Wales) has increased from 138,577 in 2010 to 156,444 in 2017 for males and from 130,674 in 2010 to 149,239 in 2017 for females.

As per IARC, the number of cancer cases in Europe is projected to jump from 4.398 million in 2020 to 5.323 million in 2040, witnessing an increase of around 21%. In North America, the cases of cancer are projected to reach 3.525 million in 2040, increasing from 2.557 million in 2020, growing by nearly 38%. This is expected to have a positive impact on the genome editing market in the coming years, owing to an increasing need for better cancer treatments.



Rising investments and research in genome editing

In September 2021, the UK government announced its plans to support gene editing in agriculture to support the country's farmers in growing better and more productive crops. The government is making research and development easier. It also aims to make the necessary measures for genome-edited products to reach safely and responsibly to the market.

Furthermore, the government of China is backing the use of CRISPR, a genome-editing technique, to improve the food supply in the country.



North America to dominate the global market

Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the large investments being made in the region in the field of genome editing. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the surging cases of genetic disorders and cancer, along with higher spending on healthcare and research. As per the data from IARC, the number of cancer cases in Asia is projected to grow by more than 59%. Furthermore, the use of CRISPR has been increasing substantially in China, which is further expected to contribute to the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Genome Editing Market Analysis, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. CRISPR

5.3. TALEN

5.4. ZFN

5.5. Others



6. Genome Editing Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cell Line Engineering

6.3. Animal Genetic Engineering

6.4. Plant Genetic Engineering



7. Genome Editing Market Analysis, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes

7.3. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4. Contract Research Organizations



8. Genome Editing Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. UK

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.3. Horizon Discovery Group plc

10.4. GenScript

10.5. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

10.6. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

10.7. Lonza Group Ltd.

10.8. BEX Co., LTD.

10.9. OriGene Technologies, Inc.

10.10. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.



