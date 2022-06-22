Thomas J. Neff, Executive Search Pioneer, Joins H2 Clipper’s Advisory Board

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that Thomas J. Neff has joined the company’s advisory board. Neff is chairman of Spencer Stuart US, one of the foremost global executive search and consulting firms, and founded its CEO and Board of Directors Practice. He is a strong proponent of applying assessment and management consulting practices to the executive search process as a way to streamline the onboarding and integration of new executives into an organization.

H2 Clipper founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco said, “Tom is a business visionary who understands and appreciates our global mission to advance the hydrogen revolution in order to replace fossil fuels for transportation and long-term energy storage. As a member of H2 Clipper’s advisory board, Tom will focus on building the world-class board and leadership team necessary for the company to fulfill its long-term goals and ambitions.”

Neff remarked, “I was impressed by H2 Clipper’s aggressive plan to address the need for reliable and inexpensive transportation of pure hydrogen, which is the critical issue in advancing the hydrogen economy. I look forward to being directly involved in helping the company achieve its goals.”

Neff has conducted more than 500 CEO searches and more than 1,000 board searches across diverse industries, including for Merck, General Motors, AIG, Boeing, and Morgan Stanley. Earlier, he helped recruit Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to be President of the New York Federal Reserve. Neff is also the co-author of two acclaimed books about leadership skills: Lessons from the Top — The Search for America’s Best Business Leaders and You’re in Charge — Now What? .

For 16 years, Neff served on the board of directors of ACE Limited, (now Chubb), a Zurich-based global insurance company, as chair of the nominating and governance committee, and as a member of the executive and compensation committees. He is a current director of Accolade, Inc. and previously served on the boards of the Lord Abbett mutual funds, and three other public companies: Hewitt Associates, Macmillan and Exult until they were acquired.

Prior to joining Spencer Stuart, Neff was a principal with Booz Allen & Hamilton in executive search. Previously, he was the CEO of an information systems company and held a senior marketing position with TWA. Earlier, he was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company in New York and Australia.

Neff has an M.B.A. from Lehigh University and a B.S. in industrial engineering from Lafayette College. He served as an officer and aide de camp in the U.S. Army. He is a trustee emeritus of Lafayette College and previously served as chairman of the board of the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

