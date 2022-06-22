The Global Debt Financing Market is expected to grow by $ 16.17 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Debt Financing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287440/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the debt financing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by tax-deductible debt interest costs, preserves company ownership, and lower interest rates.

The debt financing market analysis includes source segment and geographic landscape.



The debt financing market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Private

• Public



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing collaboration and mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the debt financing market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of several ways to approach debt financing and surge in demand from APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading debt financing market vendors that include Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, European Investment Bank, Frontier Development Capital Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, SSAB AB, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., U.S. International Development Finance Corp., and UBS Group AG. Also, the debt financing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

