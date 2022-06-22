Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Exercise of senior executive share options/purchase of own shares

Number of options exercised



The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.925 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2018 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi’s long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options shall be adjusted for dividend payments and reduced if the profit through exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual salary of the option holder. Accordingly, the number of options has been adjusted to 994,692 options to comply with these provisions.

On 22 June 2022, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 994,692 options in Mowi, corresponding to 994,692 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

On the same date Mowi purchased 994,692 own shares at a price of NOK 225.00 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 13 June 2022. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.

Options exercised by primary insiders

Ivan Vindheim exercised 113,068 options in Mowi, corresponding to

113,068 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Øyvind Oaland exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to

28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Ben Hadfield exercised 97,310 options in Mowi, corresponding to

97,310 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Fernando Villarroel exercised 50,881 options in Mowi, corresponding to

50,881 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Ola Brattvoll exercised 80,005 options in Mowi, corresponding to

80,005 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Anne Lorgen Riise exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to

28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Kim Galtung Døsvig exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to

28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Transfer of rights

On 22 June 2022 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 225.00 per share. Please see attached for further details.

New holding

After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi:

Unexercised Name Position Shares held options Ivan Vindheim CEO 7,557 647,509 Øyvind Oaland COO Farming Norway 5,285 286,625 Ben Hadfield COO Farming Scotland, Ireland,

Faroes and Canada East 7,767 366,976 Fernando Villarroel COO Farming Americas 309 287,359 Ola Brattvoll COO Sales & Marketing 10,128 366,976 Anne Lorgen Riise Chief HR Officer 1,255 103,384 Kim Galtung Døsvig Investor Relations & Head of Treasury 1,033 103,384

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment