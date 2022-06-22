The Global Utility Poles Market is expected to grow by $ 9.53 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Utility Poles Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287436/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the utility poles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surging consumption of energy, significant expansion of the telecommunication industry across the globe, and growing electricity transmission infrastructure.

The utility poles market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The utility poles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Distribution poles

• Transmission poles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the utility poles market growth during the next few years. Also, acceptance of composite materials in utility industry and rise in focus on technological advancements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on utility poles market covers the following areas:

• Utility poles market sizing

• Utility poles market forecast

• Utility poles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading utility poles market vendors that include Arcosa Inc., Bell Lumber and Pole Co., Bridgewell Resources LLC, EL Sewedy Electric Co., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Koppers Inc., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Saleh and Abdulaziz Abahsain Co. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., STELLA JONES INC., and Valmont Industries Inc.. Also, the utility poles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

