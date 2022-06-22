Global Professional 3D Camera Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Canon, Matterport, Lytro and Fujifilms Among Others

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional 3D Camera Market By Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global professional 3D camera market was valued at $4.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030



Professional 3D cameras include still photography cameras and camcorders that operate on 3D technology. 3D professional cameras include compact cameras, studio cameras, camcorders, and EFP (Electronic Field Production)/ENG (Electronic News Gathering) cameras. These cameras are used for commercial as well as non-commercial purposes. Professional 3D cameras are primarily used across industries such as entertainment & gaming, construction, arts, manufacturing, and industrial automation.



Presently, the product launch strategy drives the professional 3D camera market. Most companies analyzed in report adopt product launches strategy in the professional 3D camera market. Increase in adoption of 3D imaging technology in order to capture scenes for movies and games is a key contributor for the emergence of the professional 3D camera market.



3D camera manufacturers such as Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon, GoPro, and Panasonic enhance value by excelling on the quality aspect of the product. Design of the product is improved in order to suit customer requirements. The selective focus on targeted segments such as professional cameras and movie recorders assists to enhance the product. Branding of product is enhanced by strategically directed marketing efforts.



The market is segmented based on types, technology, application, and geography. The technology segment includes time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light. Stereo vision technology has emerged as the most lucrative technology for investment purpose. Professional 3D camera products based on stereo vision technology are recognized for their comparatively lower pricing. Price is the key determining factor while purchasing these consumer camera products. Stereo 3D cameras produce good quality images for most of the individual applications. Apart from individual applications, most of the 3D movies are recorded using stereo vision technology products. These applications influence the implementation of such technology in 3D camera products.



The key players profiled in the report include Canon Inc., Matterport, Lytro Inc., Fujifilms, GoPro Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Faro Technologies. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance market penetration.



