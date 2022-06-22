Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MRD Testing Market: Focus on Technology, Application, End User, Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The minimal residual disease (MRD) testing market is projected to reach $2,611.2 million by 2027 from $1,089.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.53%.

The market is driven by certain factors, such as the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, increasing consumer awareness for tailored therapy, increasing research funding from the National Cancer Institute and increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

In 2021, North America accounted for a share of 42.92% of the global minimal residual disease testing market. The segment is expected to reach $1,016.8 million in 2027 from $467.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global MRD testing market is in the rapidly evolving and dynamic stage, which opens ample opportunities for diagnostic and life science companies.

Also, companies that are already in the development phase for MRD tests are trying to match themselves with modern technologies in the market to improve the overall system of MRD testing, from diagnostic assays and kits development to commercialization.

The companies operating in the global MRD testing market are now focusing more on disease-specific and personalized diagnostic kits to enhance testing and improve detection outcomes.

Also, major players such as ARUP Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Guardant Health are investing heavily in research and development for their respective testing products.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on treating hematological malignancies, the major market players are developing novel diagnostic tests, which are significantly impacting the growth of the MRD testing market. Diagnostic evolution in the form of companion diagnostics and liquid biopsy through molecular techniques such as PCR and NGS has enabled molecular diagnostic juggernauts to enter this market seamlessly.

Following FDA approvals of clonoSEQ and Signatera, major companies are now looking to invest in the field of MRD, focusing primarily on the foundation laid for hematological malignancies. The market witnessed approximately 35 significant synergistic developments during the time period between January 2018 and May 2022.

In addition to this, in November 2021, Palmetto GBA's Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDX) has confirmed a local coverage determination that supported the Medicare coverage for Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ in patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) for monitoring minimal residual disease. The above activities created a global impact and contributed to an increase in MRD testing market.

Market Segmentation



By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Other Technologies)

Due to recent developments in molecular diagnostic technologies, the turnaround time and overall cost have been reduced with increased sensitivity and accuracy of results. Significant advances are being witnessed in the development of highly sensitive, quantitative, and multiplex assays. Some of the new technologies include NGS and low-cost PCR devices available in the form of multiparameter assays and multiplexing devices for MRD testing.

By Application (Hematological Malignancy, Solid Tumor)

The global MRD testing market (by application) is broadly segmented into hematological malignancy and solid tumor applications. The global MRD testing market (by application) is dominated by hematological malignancy, which held a share of 94.39% in 2021.

By End User (Hospital and Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Other End Users)

End users of the MRD market typically include hospitals and specialty clinics, research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Although hospitals and specialty clinics have been at the forefront of developing advanced technologies that incorporate several ancillaries for superior biological and chemical research, the applicability of MRD tests has been widespread among research institutions. Other end users, such as out-patient clinics and cancer clinics, also contribute significantly to the global MRD testing market.

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, Rest-of-the-World (RoW))

Recent Developments in the Global MRD Testing Market

In November 2021, Palmetto GBA's Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDX) confirmed a local coverage determination that supported the Medicare coverage for clonoSEQ in patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) for monitoring minimal residual disease.

In February 2021, Natera, Inc. and Personalis, Inc. partnered in the field of personalized oncology by combining Personalis' NeXT tumor profiling and diagnostic products with Natera's personalized ctDNA platform Signatera for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease assessment.

In May 2021, Invivoscribe, Inc. announced licensing of key software and two new MRD clinical services. The company's LymphoTrack Enterprise Software supported high volume customers to meet ever-increasing testing demands.

In October 2021, Inivata Limited, a subsidiary of NeoGenomics, Inc. entered a clinical collaboration with the Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto, Canada, for the use of Inivata's InVisionFirst-Lung and RaDaR liquid biopsy assays in two separate studies.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Hematological Malignancies

Increasing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Therapy

Increase in Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Market Restraints

False Negatives and Positives

Uncertain Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies

Lack of Trained Professionals

Lack of Established Treatment Protocols for High-Value Tests in Emerging Economies

Market Opportunities

Potential Long-Term Cost Savings

Increasing Market Access in Emerging Economies

Technological Evolution of Testing

10- and 12-Color Flow Cytometry

PCR for Gene Rearrangements

NGS and Multiplexing

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Total Number of Companies Profiled: 15 (11 public companies and 4 private companies)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Arup Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd

Guardant Health

ICON plc

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mission Bio, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Opko Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

