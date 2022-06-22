Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2022 with Vendors' Latest Offerings, Innovations, Growth Plans, and Strategies

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity and Access Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research highlights vendors' latest offerings, innovations, growth plans, and strategies.
Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises. The challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources.
Recent geopolitical events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian War have further exacerbated cybersecurity complexity and attacks. Enterprises struggle to maintain a robust IAM security profile in view of high complexity, silos, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among systems.
The IAM decisions that chief information security officers face today when deploying IAM include scope creep, customized versus out-of-the-box solutions, and selection of vendors based on their technical expertise.
Trends affecting the industry include new tools for authentication such as passwordless technologies, convergence and unification, automation, the exponential rise in non-human identities, zero trust, adaptive identity, and integration with the security stack.
In addition to delving deeper into IAM solutions and products, key industry participants, and vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, the growth environment, and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Identity and Access Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Vertical and Business Size
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Definitions
- Customer Challenges
- Disruptive Developments
- Key Trends
- Key Trends and Their Effects
- Venture Funding
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI and ML
- Growth Opportunity 2: Convergence and Unification
- Growth Opportunity 3: Robust Authentication Tools
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkv4ge