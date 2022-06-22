Terrata Homes Is Now Selling New Homes Within the Popular Austin, Texas Community, The Colony

New, Single-Family Homes at The Colony are Priced from the Mid-$400s



BASTROP, Texas, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that their Terrata Homes brand is now selling brand-new homes within the established, master-planned community, The Colony. Ideally located in Bastrop, Texas, The Colony offers homeowners the opportunity to live within a premier neighborhood with quick access to major Austin area employers, local schools, and a plethora of parks and world-class amenities.

Situated off Highway 21, residents at The Colony enjoy living within a neighborhood designed to exceed expectations. Enjoy close proximity to local schools, an abundance of outdoor attractions such as McKinney Roughs Nature Park or the Colorado River, downtown Austin and more. Within the neighborhood, residents at The Colony have access to world-class amenities such as a swimming pool, children’s playgrounds, a dog park, endless walking trails and so much more.

At The Colony, Terrata Homes is constructing a new lineup of stunning, single-family homes ranging in size from 1,801 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,300 square feet with five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Every new Terrata home showcases a bright, open layout, chef-inspired kitchen, spacious bedrooms, added flex rooms and a multitude of high-end upgrades and finishes included at no additional cost. These new construction homes come complete with a full suite of upgraded, stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, faux-wood blinds installed on all operable windows, designer light fixtures and more. Additionally, homebuyers will appreciate the energy-saving features built-in to every new Terrata home such as energy-efficient kitchen appliances, a programmable thermostat, double-pane, Low-E vinyl windows and flush mount LED lighting. All these incredible upgrades and finishes come completely included at no extra cost, allowing homebuyers to move-in to a brand-new Terrata home quickly.

New Terrata homes at The Colony start from the mid-$400s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 799-7243 ext 635 or visit TerrataHomes.com/TheColony.

