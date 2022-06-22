ARA Appoints James Myers Vice President, Program Innovation and Growth

Albuquerque, NM, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Myers as Vice President, Program Innovation and Growth, effective June 1.

Myers, a three-decade Department of Defense Veteran and retired Army Colonel, brings demonstrated expertise in the defense and intelligence enterprises. In this role, he will resource defense related programs and opportunities for ARA to deliver innovative solutions in support of national security.

Prior to his selection, Myers served in the Army G-8 as the director of force development intelligence leading the requirements and resourcing efforts to equip Army intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber formations. His career also included operational commands through the brigade level and numerous key intelligence positions across the globe in combined, joint, and interagency assignments.

“Jim is the right person at the right time to help us grow the company across our defense sector and build programs to support our national security,” said ARA CEO Rob Sues. “His tremendous experience leading and managing in complex environments is a great addition to our team.”

For more information about ARA capabilities in support of national security, visit www.ara.com/national-security

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

