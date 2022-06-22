Health Monitor Network® Receives Digital Screen Network Certification from the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA)

Montvale, NJ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a continued growth strategy and digital transformation, Health Monitor Network, a leading targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharma/OTC industry, is pleased to announce it has received certification by the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) for its Digital Screen Network after undergoing a rigorous vetting process of our systems and controls and extensive POCMA verification and validation audit by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). The AAM audit and POCMA certification solidify Health Monitor’s quality product lines and represent the highest industry standards in the point-of-care (POC) marketing channel. Clients value product lines that have earned this certification as it shows they have undergone a robust annual vetting process that ensures high quality delivery of clients’ campaigns via Health Monitor’s point of care marketing and media solutions.

“As we continue our commitment to a digital-first fast forward approach for our clients, this POCMA certification provides further credibility, transparency and trust for brand advertisers as we collaborate with them to build their brands,” said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network.

The POCMA provides verification and validation guidance for media buyers and their clients and POC media companies/providers to define industry best practices and engender trust among those who transact at the point of care. They also provide a clear and standardized mechanism to identify certified POC media vendor product lines that are adhering to the POCMA auditing requirements. The certification process was designed collaboratively with POCMA and the industry to provide a transformative approach to deliver exceptional transparency and confidence in the campaign solutions provided to clients.

“We are proud to work with Health Monitor Network to provide verification of its Digital Screen Network,” said Steve Guenther, AAM’s Vice President of Digital Auditing Services. “By participating in a third-party audit, Health Monitor Network demonstrates its strong commitment to transparency and provides advertisers with trusted data.”

“Health Monitor is proud to have pioneered the innovation of digital patient-education screens inside exam-rooms. These screens help improve the quality of conversation and care for patients and physicians during the important time in the exam-room. This certification, in addition to recent Health Monitor digital product launches, further enhances the power and impact of POC channel marketing,” said Dan Tassone, Executive Vice President, Chief Network Health & Strategy Officer of Health Monitor Network.

Receiving the POCMA verification and validation seal for its digital screen network is another example of Health Monitor’s commitment to trust and transparency and further demonstrates the company’s capabilities to help brands in the pharma/OTC industry reach patients and healthcare providers through its innovative, customized and highly compliant marketing solutions.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For nearly 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter

About the Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at pocmarketing.org

About the Alliance for Audited Media

The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America’s leading media professionals. With more than 100 years of experience in print and digital media audits, AAM is the industry’s recognized leader in cross-media verification with unparalleled expertise across all brand platforms including web, mobile, email and print. Today AAM offers an avenue for media buyers and sellers to connect, forge relationships and transact with trust by delivering authentic, credible data. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today’s point-of-care ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com