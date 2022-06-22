OTC Markets Group Welcomes Yellow Cake plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Yellow Cake plc (LSE: YCA; OTCQX: YLLXF), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector holding physical uranium for the long term, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Yellow Cake plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Yellow Cake plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “YLLXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Galanopoulos & Company acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

Andre Liebenberg, CEO of Yellow Cake, said:

“We are delighted to have qualified to begin trading our shares on the OTCQX Market. It highlights the growing profile of our business, but also the increased awareness and endorsement of our long term investment case. Further, around half of our investors are already based in North America, so it is only right we take the steps to provide them with greater liquidity and market visibility. Trading on OTCQX Market is another important milestone in the continued development of Yellow Cake. The supply demand fundamentals that have driven the growth in Yellow Cake to date are as relevant today as they were when we first chose to list in London. Recent geopolitical events only serve to reaffirm those fundamentals. We remain as confident as ever in our strategy and in our ability to deliver long term value for our shareholders.”

About Yellow Cake plc

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, headquartered in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide (“U3O8”). It may also seek to add value through other uranium related activities. Yellow Cake seeks to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer. Yellow Cake currently holds 17.86 million pounds of U3O8, all of which is held in storage in Canada and France.

