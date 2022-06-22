Rat Model Market Revenue to Surge to USD 1,327 Mn by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 8.6% According to Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rat Model Market size accounted for USD 636 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,327 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Rats are an excellent choice for many experiments because of their physiological resemblance to humans. Rats are also a more comfortable option for many researchers because they are easier to feed and lower in size than other complicated mammals like primates. According to research professionals all across the world, rat models for disease research and experimentation have grown in importance in recent years. The similarity of their genetic makeup to human DNA is one of the main reasons rats are chosen as models for genetic experiments. Scientists have been able to investigate a number of physiological and pathological pathways in rats that would not be achievable in a mouse model due to their unique DNA and physiology.

Market Rat Model Market Market Size 2021 USD 636 Mn Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,327 Mn CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.6% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Service, By Application, By End-Use, By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Biomedical Research Models (Biomere), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Covance Inc., Envigo, genOway, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Janvier Labs, and Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Rat Model Industry

The Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated extraordinary international collaboration from the biomedical sector. Animal research has been essential in aiding researchers' understanding of the virus, the mechanics of transmission, and the safety and efficacy of all vaccines developed thus far to bring the pandemic's end closer. COVID-19's development is a once-in-a-generation public health problem that has boosted the rat model market share. The rising prevalence of COVID-19 patients has had a significant impact on the healthcare industry. While COVID-19 clinical trials were emerging, due to the growth of innovative clinical trial methodologies to enhance antiviral medication and vaccine development, the virus recovered quickly.

Global Rat Model Market Growth Factors

Researchers choose rats over other species for several reasons. For instance, according to behavioral research, rats are more suited to investigations on learning and cognition than other species since they are more capable of learning tasks. The ability of rats to learn, remember and interact offers them an edge over other species, giving insights into the fundamental principles of learning and behavior that can subsequently be applied to human behavior and learning. Furthermore, it is now able to modify the rat genome more efficiently to develop precise gene knockouts and knock-ins and use the results to understand human genetic illnesses.

Physiological similarities between humans and rats and growing applications in the healthcare domain are some of the factors that are expanding the global rat model market share in the coming years. However, the threats from alternative methods and stringent regulatory guidelines imposed by numerous animal rights organizations could hamper the market from growing. Furthermore, increased production of monoclonal antibodies and growing consumption of personalized medicine are some of the significant trends that are supporting the worldwide rat model market growth.

Global Rat Model Market Segments

The rat model market segmentation includes type, technology, service, application, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into inbred, outbred, hybrid, knockout, conditioned, and immunodeficient. Based on our analysis, the outbred segment achieved a substantial market share in 2021.

By technology, the market is split into nuclear transferase, embryonic stem cell, microinjection, and others. Among technology, the other segment accumulated a noteworthy market share in 2021.

Cryopreservation, breeding, rederivation, genetic testing, quarantine depending, and others are the splits of the service segment. By services, the cryopreservation segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the coming years.

Based on applications, the market is divided into oncology, toxicology, neurology, immunology, and others. Toxicology dominated the largest market share, whereas immunology achieved a substantial growth rate in the coming years.

Furthermore, the end-use segment is classified into academic and research facilities, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Based on our analysis, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment occupied a considerable market chunk in 2021.

Rat Model Market Regional Stance

The market's regional segments include North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Based on regions, North America gathered the maximum rat model market revenue throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The region's supremacy is mostly attributable to the region's substantial research operations for the creation of pharmaceuticals and biologics, as well as the presence of significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses. On the contrary, the prospect of conducting research at a lower cost in countries such as Japan, India, Thailand, and Singapore is expected to stimulate the growth of the Asia Pacific rat model industry.

Market Players

The rat model industry involves many key players. The leading rat model market companies presented in the report include Biomedical Research Models (Biomere), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Covance Inc., Envigo, genOway, Janvier Labs, Horizon Discovery Group plc, and Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

In January 2020, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of HemaCare Corp. in order to enhance its capabilities in the burgeoning, high-growth cell therapy industry.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

