Builders FirstSource’s 5th Annual Golf Tournament Raises More Than $700,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company"), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced it raised more than $700,000 on behalf of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (“LLS”) at its fifth annual corporate charity golf tournament. The event was held on June 15, 2022 at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas and is one of several annual charity golf tournaments the Company hosts across the country to benefit LLS.



Builders FirstSource’s contribution to LLS aids the organization’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. The Company has been a proud supporter of LLS for 16 years, raising over $6.5 million for the organization to date.

“We are honored to be able to use our national platform to help support LLS, an outstanding organization that is fiercely committed to the fight against cancer,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “We’re tremendously grateful to our suppliers and friends who sponsored this year’s event, marking the largest total we’ve raised in the golf tournament’s five-year history. The importance of the life-saving cancer research and patient programs LLS helps fund cannot be overstated, as we all know someone whose life has been touched by cancer.”

In addition to golf tournament fundraisers, the Company is actively involved with LLS’s Light The Night®, a series of events where blood cancer survivors and supporters join together in walks to raise funds for research, advocacy and patient service. Last year, nearly 2,000 Builder FirstSource team members participated in 50 Light the Night events in across the country, which helped the Company raise more than $1.2 million in 2021 for LLS.

“We’re grateful to Team Builders FirstSource and all those who stepped up to raise significant funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s mission,” said Coker Powell, SVP, Chief Development Officer for LLS. “At LLS, we believe cancer is curable, and with the continued help and generosity of Builders FirstSource and their partners, we can achieve our goal of a world without blood cancer. We thank all those who celebrated, honored and remembered those touched by cancer.”

Sponsors of this year’s tournament included American Gypsum, Andersen Windows & Doors, AZEK Building Products, Boise Cascade, BlueLinx, Canfor, Cornerstone Building Brands, DAP, DuPont, DW Distribution, Georgie-Pacific, Hixson Lumber Company, Interfor, James Hardie, JELD-WEN, Knauf Insulation, LP Building Solutions, Masonite, Metrie, MI Windows and Doors, Millwork Sales, MiTek, ODL, Owens Corning, Ox Engineered Products, PrimeSource, Reeb, Simpson Strong-Tie, Therma-Tru, Trex, Weyerhaeuser, Woodgrain and U.S. Lumber.

Builders FirstSource ranked as number four on the LLS’s national partner list for 2021. In addition to its contributions to LLS, earlier this year, the Company announced it has committed to contribute more than $1 million to select non-profit organizations focused on emergency relief, disaster assistance and serving veterans and their families. For more information, visit https://www.bldr.com/who-we-are/culture-community.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with approximately 565 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA’s, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about expected market share gains, forecasted financial performance or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, hopes, synergies, intentions or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by our directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with the forward-looking statements included in this release, these forward-looking statements are by nature inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Builders FirstSource, Inc. on the date this release was submitted. Builders FirstSource, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s growth strategies, including gaining market share and its digital strategies, or the Company’s revenues and operating results being highly dependent on, among other things, the homebuilding industry, lumber prices and the economy, including labor and supply shortages. Builders FirstSource, Inc. may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in the other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein.

