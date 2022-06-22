Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives New Purchase Order for Vegetable Oil Refining System

CHATSWORTH, CA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CVAT" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CVAT) has announced that it has received a purchase order for its low-pressure Nano Reactor® System (LPN) from Desmet Ballestra for its client in Mexico. This is another order for chemical refining of vegetable oils and is a ninth order in this quarter that the Company has successfully processed.

Factors such as drought and inflation contributed to vegetable oil prices worldwide hitting a record high in February and increasing an additional 23 percent in March, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

Over the past decade alone, vegetable oil production has increased by 5.7 million metric tons per year on average, but consumption has increased by an average of 6.2 million metric tons per year, according to Gro Intelligence data.

Mr. Roman Gordon, CVAT's Global Technology Manager, stated: “Given the challenging worldwide situation and with vegetable oil production rapidly increasing, it becomes even more crucial to introduce a sustainable new way to reduce the amount of harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

Our patented nano neutralization process is easy to implement, and it has been proven to dramatically reduce chemical consumption, which is essential in oil production. By substantially reducing excess of caustic soda, there is less saponification of oil into soap and better centrifugal separation – this results in a valuable increase in oil yield as less neutral oil passes with the soapstock. The oil yield improvement has been found to be above 0.5% and, in some cases, greater than 3%.”

Mr. Neil Voloshin, CVAT's Chief Operating Officer, added: “It is always a great pleasure to work with our long-time partner Desmet Ballestra. Our team is excited to see Our LPN Nano Reactor® sales are moving forward and we aim to introduce our ESG-friendly technology to many more communities around the world.

Technology Overview:

The LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

In addition to chemical refining of vegetable oils, CVAT’s technology is applicable to food and beverages, water, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis, coatings and fuels.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, “We expect to have additional system installations completed in the US and internationally in the coming months.” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com



