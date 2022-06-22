New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817579/?utm_source=GNW
Global Digital Cameras Market to Shrink to 1.2 Million Units by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Cameras estimated at 8.4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to shrink to 1.2 Million Units by the year 2026, displaying negative CAGR of -28.7% over the analysis period. Built-in cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -32.6% CAGR and shrink to 226.5 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interchangeable cameras segment is readjusted to a revised -26.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.1 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Dwindle to 218.7 Thousand Units by 2026
The Digital Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.1 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to witness erosion in sales to 218.7 Thousand Units by the year 2026 trailing a negative CAGR of -26.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -31.4% and -28.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to decline at approximately -30.4% CAGR.
Built-in Camera Segment to Further Shrink to 379.6 Thousand Units by 2026
Global market for Built-in Camera segment is estimated at 3.6 Million Units in 2020, and is projected to shrink to 379.6 Thousand Units by 2026 reflecting a negative CAGR of -32.6% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for the Built-in Camera segment, accounting for 31.6% of the global sales in 2020. Africa is poised to register a decline of -26.1% over the analysis period, to shrink to 4.7 Thousand Units by 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -
- Canon Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Group
- Sony Corporation
- The Ricoh Company, Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
COVID-19 Exacerbates Decline in Digital Camera Sales
Global Shipments of DSC in Million Units: Jan-Oct 2020
DIGITAL CAMERAS: A PRELUDE
Evolution of Digital Cameras
Digital Cameras Vs Conventional Cameras
Types Of Digital Cameras
Mirrorless Digital Cameras
Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera (DSLR)
Point-And-Shoot Cameras
DSLT cameras
Bridge (Superzoom) Cameras
Line-scan cameras
Regional Market Overview
Sony Dominates the Market
Digital Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Market Share by Key Players
Market Share by Type
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Digital Cameras by
Sales Volume: 2019
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Interchangeable Lens
CameraS by Sales Volume: 2019
Player Review
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Moves Beyond 6K
Mirror Less Cameras Gain an Edge over DSLRs
Global Interchangeable Lens Camera Market: Percentage Share
Breakdown by SLR and Mirrorless (2012 Vs 2015 Vs 2020)
Consumer Buying Pattern Influences Sales
Key Factors Contributing to Consumer Purchase of Digital Cameras
Rising Demand for High Resolution Digital Cameras
Smartphones Weil Negative Impact on Digital Cameras
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
Rise in Interest in Point and Shoot Cameras
Companies Come Out with Pocketable Size Cameras
Developments in Pro-Level Digital-Cinema Camera
Rise in Demand for Full-Frame Cameras
Development of Distinct Lenses
Global Interchangeable Camera Lens Market by Type: 2015 and 2020
Manufacturers Focus on Adding Advanced Capabilities to Cameras
Camera Apps Support Growth
Virtual reality Gives Boost to 360-degree Cameras
Manufacturers Leverage Enhanced and Innovative Software
High Speed Cameras Gain Ground
Novel Features Sustain Growth
Select Available Models with High-End Features
Improved Quality of Image with Other Ways than Megapixels
Video with 4K Resolution Up Demand
Manufacturers Unveil Digital Cameras with Interchanging Lenses
Computational Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in
Photography
A Peek into the Major Customer Groups
Home Consumption Still Holds Potential
Factors Hindering Growth in Digital Camera Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Built-in by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Built-in by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Built-in by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interchangeable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Interchangeable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Interchangeable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
45 Active Players in United States
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens Type -
Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
50 Active Players in Canada
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
62 Active Players in Japan
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
55 Active Players in China
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
48 Active Players in France
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
51 Active Players in Germany
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
46 Active Players in Italy
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
53 Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens Type -
Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
46 Active Players in Spain
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
45 Active Players in Russia
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
45 Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments
in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
47 Active Players in Australia
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
53 Active Players in India
Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
49 Active Players in South Korea
Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
45 Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and
Interchangeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
45 Active Players in Argentina
Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
48 Active Players in Brazil
Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
45 Active Players in Mexico
Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
45 Active Players in Rest of Latin America
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and
Interchangeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments
in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
45 Active Players in Iran
Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens Type -
Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
50 Active Players in Israel
Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
45 Active Players in Saudi Arabia
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras
by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
46 Active Players in United Arab Emirates
Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens Type -
Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Built-in
and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
45 Active Players in Rest of Middle East
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and
Interchangeable - Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Cameras by Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments
for Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AFRICA
Digital Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
45 Active Players in Africa
Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Cameras by Lens Type - Built-in and Interchangeable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Digital Cameras by Lens
Type - Built-in and Interchangeable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Shipments in Units for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Digital Cameras by
Lens Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for
Built-in and Interchangeable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 21
