Global Casinos Market to Reach $153.2 Billion by 2026
Casino gaming industry over the years been a main source of entertainment for people in several countries, and is governed by strict government regulations. Casino gaming, as part of the commercial gambling market, continues to grow in popularity driven by the development of new destinations and rising prominence on online gambling/casino platforms. Dynamics of the casino gaming industry are closely linked to the health of the economy, employment levels, and discretionary incomes of people, all which determine the spending levels of casinos market. Online casino gaming constitutes the major driver of growth in the market. Technology has also enabled the development of rich interfaces that are closer to the real world, making even professional gamblers to embrace online casinos. Technological developments such as cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and development in security features are enabling online casinos to augment their offerings.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Casinos estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Gambling Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming Tables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Slot machines are considered one of the most popular types of gambling machines globally, wherein the pressing of a button results in spinning of multiple reels. The growth of slot machines market is mainly due to the ease of government regulations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2026
Casinos market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.1 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. The US remains at the forefront of casino business. In the US, Las Vegas remains a key attraction for casino players from around the world, and is hence a major contributor to industry revenues in the region. Asia-Pacific represents a promising regional market for casino gaming globally. The rising popularity of casino destinations in Singapore in Macau constitute a major factor driving growth in the region.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post
Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People Willing to Gamble
at Casinos Post Lockdowns
Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
An Introduction to Casinos
Types of Games Offered in Casinos
Table Games
Wheel of Fortune
Video Poker
Slot Machines
Bingo
Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
Regional Market Overview
Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino
Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and
Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Casinos
Notable Trends in Online Casino Market
More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
Video Game Themes in Online Slots
Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of
Mobile Casinos
Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile
Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:
2014-2020E
Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact
Casinos Market
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage
Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling
in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
Gambling Laws in Select Countries
Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism
Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic
Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and Clark County
Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Period 2010-2019
With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino
Revenues to Take a Hit
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:
Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region
for 2019 and Q1 2020
Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) for
2020E
Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2020E
Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2019
New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers
A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and
Mortar Casinos
Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer
Experience and Revenue Generation
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming
Experience Gains Traction
Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch Casino Gaming
Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
Bigger Slot Machines
Gamification
Skill-based Games
In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
New Options for Differentiation
Live & Interactive Gaming
GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of
Operations
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 151
