United States Solid Tumor Testing Market Report 2022: Mushrooming Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Services to Contribute to the $18+ Billion Market - Forecast to 2032

The U.S. solid tumor testing market was estimated to be at $9,498.8 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $18,287.6 million by 2032.

The growth in the U.S. solid tumor testing market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness of early tumor diagnosis and tests along with the increasing geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing cancer incidences in the pediatric population.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The U.S. solid tumor testing market is progressing rapidly. Significant increases in the research and development activities pertaining to solid tumor testing are underway to develop better testing kits and assays, which are expected to increase due to the rising frequency and efficiency of cancer testing products.

The recent allocation of $6.44 billion to NCI in FY2019, as per the Department of Health and Human Services Appropriations Act and the 21st Century Cures Act, has further brightened the prospects for key players to bring a diagnostic or therapeutic innovation to the market with conditional support (pertaining to innovation or diagnostic/therapeutic breakthrough and a relative grant triggered from NCI).

Industry Impact

The presence of major service providers of solid tumor testing in the U.S. has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. acquired GRAIL which is a cancer detection healthcare company. With this acquisition, Illumina, Inc. can accelerate the adoption of this lifesaving Galleri blood test worldwide which is known to detect 50 different cancer types.

Companies such as QIAGEN partnered with PGDx for molecular cancer testing. With the help of this, laboratories will be able to receive standardized reporting from QIAGEN and receive access to QIAGEN's QCI Interpret One for rapid next-generation sequencing tests.

Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry, Other Technologies)

Based on technology, the U.S. solid tumor testing market is expected to be dominated by the next-generation sequencing technology. This is due to the high accuracy and efficiency of next-generation sequencing techniques.

Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Endometrial Cancer, Lymphoma, Thyroid Cancer, Brain Cancer, Other Cancer Types)

Based on cancer type, the U.S. solid tumor testing market is dominated by breast cancer, owing to an increasing number of patients suffering from breast cancer and also more awareness and better diagnosis of cancer.

Type of Biomarker (Genetic Biomarker, Protein Biomarker)

The genetic biomarkers segment dominates the U.S. solid tumor testing market; however, the protein biomarkers segment shows the largest CAGR of 6.61%. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growth in research and development, which is leading to the discovery of more biomarkers.

Application (Clinical, Research)

The clinical application dominated the application segment. This is because the solid tumor testing market is already well established with many clinical applications. However, the research segment has a higher CAGR of 6.61% as compared to 5.92% for clinical and is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Research has increased due to the emergence of personalized medicine.

End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutions, Other End Users)

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment. This is due to an increasing number of oncologists playing a key role in the recommendation and data interpretation of solid tumor tests. Due to this, most tests are performed through the hospitals, thereby making it a dominating segment of the market and its growth.

Region (The Southern U.S., The Midwest U.S., The Mid-Atlantic U.S., The West U.S., The Southwest U.S., New England)

The Southern U.S. dominated the regions with a revenue of $2,614.7 in 2021. The high incidence of cancer in a few states like California, Florida, and Texas are the key areas for solid tumor testing market growth.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include solid tumor testing service givers that capture around 70% of the presence in the market, and solid tumor testing product manufacturers contribute around 30% of the presence in the market as of 2021

Market Drivers

Rising Advancements in Solid Tumor Testing and Rapid Usage of Liquid Biopsy

Early Cancer Detection with Multi-Cancer Tests

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

Spike Increase in the Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

Rapid Adoption of Genetic Testing

Market Restraints

Reimbursement Cuts in the U.S.

High Pricing Pressure

Market Opportunities

Technological Innovation for Larger Consumer Base and Role of Informatics

COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Solid Tumor Testing Market

Industry Insights

Patent Analysis

Patent Filing Trend

Patent Analysis (by Year)

Legal Requirements

Regulation of Genetic Tests

The U.S. FDA Regulations

CMS Regulation

Reimbursement Scenario

Impact on Laboratory Analysis

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott.

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomic Testing Cooperative

Guardant Health

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NanoString

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Opko Health, Inc.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VYANTbio.

