Global Airlines Market to Reach $744 Billion by 2026



Aviation industry is among the worst hit sectors by the COVID-19 crisis, as lockdowns and shutdowns in almost all countries across the world led to widespread restrictions being imposed on international air travel but soon domestic travel was also limited. The cancellation of flights is wielding an adverse impact on the global airline industry. The industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdowns, travel bans and other restrictions, which have significantly impacted the business travel industry. The aerospace industry is anticipated to remain soft despite attempts to re-open the borders & economy. Airlines are unlikely to touch the pre-crisis levels in terms of passenger traffic and overall revenues. Due to imposition of restrictions on air travel, several airlines limited their flight schedules, adversely affecting the revenue of both airline companies and airports. In order to reduce losses, airlines resorted to cost cutting measures such as flight cancellations and relocation of aircraft to places with low parking charges. However, airports which have to necessarily maintain their fixed assets have seen drastic fall in revenue from other sources such as restaurants and airport shopping due to low footfall.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airlines estimated at US$332.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$744 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$587.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight Airlines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Airlines market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.8 Billion by 2026



The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$142.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Growth in the post COVID-19 period will be led by connectivity, aircraft automation, global affluence, immersive worlds, jet propulsion advancement, fluid formats, new energy aircraft, healthy habitats, and hyper-personalization with emphasis on future of flying. In the future, passengers are expected to tailor their experience to the needs that are more specific. The customers will be prioritizing the space requirements, entertainment, and service over buying a first or business class ticket. There will be a need to package the consumer experience differently and make significant changes to the prevailing system. Smart cabin components with integrated sensors are expected to play a decisive role in revamping the way passengers interact with environment. A receptive and responsible cabin adapts to the dynamic passenger`s expectations related to comfort, ambiance, intelligent seats, and activity areas. There will be continued use of technology to understand consumer behavior and preferences and implement customizations onboard in a seamless fashion. There will be the reemergence of supersonic civilian transportation led by exponential surge in the public & private investments in novel supersonic technologies along with an increase in the size of the space propulsion market.



Freight Sector to Reach $170.6 Billion by 2026



Cargo transport service is divided into three types depending upon the freight characteristics, express cargo, mail cargo, and other cargo. Express cargo service is utilized by consumers for transporting perishable and time sensitive goods and documents. Emergency supplies are transported utilizing this service. Mail cargo, as the name suggests is used for shipping mails. All the other types of cargo are shipped as other cargo. Just-in-time delivery remains the key factor for the success of global air cargo industry. Global Freight Sector segment is estimated at US$113.6 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$170.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Freight segment, accounting for 24.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$26.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 368 Featured) -

Air France-KLM S.A.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Ana Holdings Inc.

British Airways Plc

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Qantas Airways Limited

Ryanair DAC

Singapore Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co.

Thai Airways International PCL

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

WestJet Airlines Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from

Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

A Severely Battered Global Aviation Industry Struggles to Revive

Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and

Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for the Months

May 2020 through August 2020

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry

World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

World Airlines Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:

(Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for

the Year 2020

Global Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018,

2020 (1H)

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present

Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded

(in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future

Growth in the Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes

Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them

Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of

the Pandemic in April 2020

Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025, 2027

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing

Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO

Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost Airlines Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years)::

(2020 & 2030)

Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World (in Years): 2019

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO

Logistics Market

Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million Departures:

(2010-2019)

Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights (2010-2019)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business

Climate

Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of

the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth:

(In %)

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years

2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the

Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Freight by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Momentum in Airlines Market

Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type (2017 & 2037)

Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Industry Impacts

MRO Market

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook

Air Freight Forwarding Market Remains in State of Flux

Affecting the MRO Logistics Industry

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on European Commercial Airlines Industry

Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet

(Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

Aging Aircraft Fleet Offers Opportunities to MRO Services Market

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Airlines by Sector - Passenger

and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Anticipated Long Term Boom in Commercial Aviation Sector to

Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

World Freight Traffic Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air

Cargo Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines

by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Airlines by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines

by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Airlines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 368

