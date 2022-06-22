Global Water Treatment Chemicals Markets Report 2022: Rising Popularity of Chemical-based Mobile Water Treatment Services

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the rise in regulatory stringency in water & wastewater treatment and disposal at a global level, chemical-based water treatment infrastructure investments are rising, fueling demand for water treatment chemicals.

The study covers the consumption of these chemicals in municipal and industrial end-use sectors. Water-intensive industries, such as energy, food & beverage, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, pulp & paper, textiles, and tanneries, drive the demand for these chemicals in the industrial sector. The municipal and industrial end-use sectors are also growing steadily, driven by a rising global population and a simultaneous growth of the key end-use industries, which will significantly fuel market growth over the next 7 years.



Benefits, such as water conservation and reuse, a significant reduction in harmful water pollutants discharged into water bodies, and nutrient recovery from wastewater for agricultural use, encourage governments and industry stakeholders to invest in chemical-based water treatment infrastructure. This trend is translating into market growth.



Coagulants, flocculants, activated carbon, pH conditioners, disinfectants & biocides, scale & corrosion inhibitors, antifoams, and others comprising chelating agents, fluoridation chemicals, and ion exchange resins, are the chemical types covered in the market study. The treatment type is bifurcated per pre-use (for process and drinking water) or post-use water (wastewater).

Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed for two end-use industries (municipal and industrial) and each chemical and water type. Market shares for the leading water treatment chemical manufacturers have been discussed at the global level.



The water treatment chemicals market is challenged by the need for innovative chemistries from end-users that meet new, unmet needs of customers, along with providing sustainable solutions and products that facilitate the reuse of water.



The development of new, high-performance, and innovative chemistries and other factors will contribute to higher prices, thereby revenue growth. In addition, there is the rising popularity of chemical-based mobile water treatment services, installation of zero liquid discharge and minimal liquid discharge infrastructures, and an increasing need for potable water of an adequate quality that will contribute to market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Water Treatment Chemicals

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Growth Metrics

Value Chain - Water Treatment Chemicals

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Market Trend Analysis by Region

Volume Forecast by Chemical Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemical Type

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by Water Type

Revenue Forecast by Water Type

Percent Volume by Key Chemical Type - Water (Pre-use) and Wastewater (Post-use)

Percent Volume Analysis by Key Chemical Type - Water (Pre-use) and Wastewater (Post-use)

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Pre-use Water (Process and Drinking Water) and Post-use Water (Wastewater) Treatment

Case Study: Development of Chemistries for Phosphorus Removal as a Primary Benefit

United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Overview of Key Water Treatment Chemistries by Chemical Type

The Role of Digital Transformation: Process Optimization of Chemical-Based Water Treatment for Sustainability, Cost Savings, and Operational Efficiency

Forecast Assumptions

Macroeconomic Factor Impact Analysis: 2022 Russo-Ukrainian War and Its Impacts on Water Treatment Chemicals

Case Study: Development of Chemistries Aimed at Achieving Completely Sustainable Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas

Water Treatment Chemicals - Americas: Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Chemical Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemical Type

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Chemical Type

Pricing Forecast Analysis by Chemical Type

Volume Forecast by Sub-region

Revenue Forecast by Sub-region

Percent Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-region

Volume Forecast by End-use

Revenue Forecast by End-use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use

Volume Forecast by Water Type

Revenue Forecast by Water Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Water Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Water Treatment Chemicals - Europe: Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Chemical Type

Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Chemical Type

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Chemical Type

Pricing Forecast Analysis by Chemical Type

Volume Forecast by Sub-region

Revenue Forecast by Sub-region

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-region

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use

Volume Forecast by Water Type

Revenue Forecast by Water Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Water Type

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific



5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEASA



6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Pairing Chemistries with Digital Platforms to Augment Effluent Disposal Safety Growth Opportunity 2: Developing Water Treatment Chemicals for Sustainability and Mitigation of Rate of Climate Change Growth Opportunity 3: Recovery of Valuable Nutrients from Wastewater Sludge

7. Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjp5uo