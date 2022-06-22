I-XL Building Products Signs Agreement to Partner with Palmetto Brick Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-XL Building Products, the premier national distributor of architectural masonry products in Canada, is proud to announce that it has signed an agreement to become a distributor for Palmetto Brick products throughout Western Canada. Palmetto Brick produces more than 150 million brick per year and remains one of only a handful of brick manufacturers in the United States.



In the signing of the agreement, two of North America's oldest and most respected architectural masonry companies have formed a strategic partnership that will prove to be highly beneficial to the construction industry in Canada. Palmetto Brick, the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in South Carolina, has a long and proud history of brickmaking that dates back to 1919, while I-XL has been the national leader and go-to source for exceptional quality masonry and cladding materials for the Canadian construction industry for over 100 years. As a result of this alliance, I-XL is now a preferred partner for Palmetto Brick, giving Canadian architects, builders, and contractors access to Palmetto's premium line of products.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Palmetto Brick, a company that shares a century of family-owned tradition and our commitment to providing product and service excellence to our customers," said I-XL President David Hughes. "We believe that this partnership gives I-XL an even greater selection of premium brick products to offer our clients from one of the United States' most respected brick manufacturers."

I-XL and Palmetto Brick share many similarities; both started as family-owned organizations and have been operating for over 100 years. With this significant history, I-XL and Palmetto Brick have an intimate understanding of the ever-changing demands of the market and can provide solutions that meet the needs of Canada's construction industry professionals.

"We are very excited about this partnership with I-XL," said Palmetto Brick National Sales Manager, Jeff Sizemore. "I-XL is a highly regarded company with an excellent reputation in the Canadian construction industry. We believe that partnering with I-XL will help us to better serve our customers in Western Canada."

This partnership further consolidates I-XL's position as Canada's leading distributor of architectural masonry products. It also reinforces their commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products and their dedication to establishing long-term partnerships that will support the growth and success of the Canadian construction industry.

About I-XL Building Products

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, I-XL Building Products is Canada's leading distributor of architectural masonry. Through its six design centres and an extensive network of independent dealers across the country, I-XL offers a broad portfolio of brick, stone, and cladding products that provide innovative solutions for architects, builders, and construction professionals. Since 1912, I-XL has built a reputation for its commitment to world-class customer service, technical expertise, and product selection. Visit ixlbuild.com to learn more.

About Palmetto Brick

Established in 1919, Palmetto Brick Company is the largest family-owned brick manufacturer in South Carolina and one of the largest privately held brick manufacturers in the United States. With a 117,000 square-foot commercial manufacturing facility incorporating advanced robotics and stringent emission control systems, Palmetto Brick is one of the country's most innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly brick plants. Palmetto Brick supplies quality brick and stone products to markets throughout North America with a wide-ranging distribution network. For more information about Palmetto Brick, visit palmettobrick.com.