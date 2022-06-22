Motoclub’s Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection Levels Up at Las Vegas Auction

Los Angeles, CA., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it will be offering the second set of SparkNFTs in the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas.



The Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. Split into three series, the first launched at Palm Beach in April. The second series goes on the block in Las Vegas on July 1 and July 2, 2022, respectively.

The Collection features some of the most premium collector car auctions held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible one-of-one SparkNFT. In total, 18 sales will be chosen to represent this exclusive 50th Anniversary Collection, all of which will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson.

The six vehicle sales selected to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection for Series 2 are:

Friday, July 1, 2022:



1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda – lot #4001

1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450 – lot #4002

1959 Buick Invicta Custom Coupe “Blue Suede Shoes” – lot #4003



Saturday, July 2, 2022:

1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2032 – lot #4004

1971 Plymouth HEMI Superbird – lot #4005

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE – lot #4006



Each SparkNFT will be minted as one-of-one and will contain 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

To register to bid on these exclusive SparkNFTs, please sign-up here .

Speaking ahead of the Las Vegas auction, Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer at Barrett-Jackson, said: “I’m thrilled with the continued success we’ve seen in 2022, including our most successful auction in Barrett-Jackson’s history during our 50th anniversary celebration in Scottsdale in January, followed by our most successful Palm Beach auction in our history this past April. I look forward to carrying this momentum into Las Vegas as there are many amazing collectible vehicles set to cross the block, some of which I’m sure will get their own SparkNFTs in the future.”

Motoclub co-head Cameron Chell said: “I’m delighted with the response we’ve received for this Series from Motoclub members. By creating a split collection of scarce SparkNFTs, we have successfully driven the competitive nature of digital collectors, who appreciate the value of being able to hold a complete set of these unique SparkNFTs.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Auction takes place from June 30 to July 2 inclusive.

For more information on opening a Motoclub account, please click here .

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .



About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com .



About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

