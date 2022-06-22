Amesite Launches V5 Platform, Enabling Every Business, University and Museum to Deliver or Sell AI-Powered, Branded eLearning

DETROIT, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces the expansion of its capabilities to serve larger entities, with the launch of Version 5.0 of its AI-driven online learning platform.



“According to the Department of Labor, there are more than 65,000 medium and large companies with over 250 employees in the U.S. Our platform is now an out-of-the-box solution for the enterprises that are onboarding, training, and upskilling large numbers of workers,” commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder, and CEO of Amesite. “Our larger customers have told us their needs and we listened – and now we're delighted to be able to offer our proven, advanced features to the biggest markets in ed-tech.”

Version 5.0 of the Amesite Learning Community EnvironmentSM (LCE SM) delivers features and service attributes that offer scalability, security, flexibility and the ability to sell learning products:

Scale – Amesite can meet the needs of 65k+ medium and large businesses across the U.S.

eCommerce Ecosystem Solution – Customers can sell courses to Learners on a single branded, online platform that delivers proprietary, custom or third-party content

Best-in-Class Security – Customers get security and data privacy out-of-the-box

Streamlined Deployment – Customers can launch a fully branded LCE SM in just 24h

in just 24h Flexibility – Customers can offer courses that are branded differently, enabling different parts of an organization to deliver on their own sub-brands

Onboarding Pre-Enrollment – Learners are registered and enrolled in a simple, intuitive process that makes deployment easy

The company aims to serve the incredible need for U.S. and Global upskilling. According to Statista, the U.S. workplace training industry was valued at approximately $165 billion in 2020. Global Market Insights expects eLearning revenue to reach $1T by 2028.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.io/.

Forward Looking Statements

