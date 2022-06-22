Midland Announces New Strategic Acquisition With Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Potential in the Abitibi Region

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the acquisition, by map designation, of 100% interest in 460 claims (260 km2) in the Abitibi region, between the towns of Amos and Matagami. This new strategic acquisition is also located approximately 60 kilometres west of the Copernick zone discovered by Midland in 2016 on the Laflamme JV project, which yielded grades up to 0.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.24 g/t Pd over 42.60 metres (core length) in drill hole LAF-16-38, from 446.50 to 489.10 metres (see press release by Midland dated April 14, 2016).



This new project, dubbed Nickel Square, extends over a total surface area of approximately 300 square kilometres with strong yet underexplored potential for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE. It covers the Maizerest Intrusions, a series of ultramafic intrusions that are locally associated with untested historical electromagnetic (INPUT) conductors. In the north part of the Nickel Square project, a historical grab sample collected by the “Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec” in ultramafic rocks of the Maizerest with minor sulphide mineralization yielded anomalous values of 0.20% Ni, 450 ppm Cu, 110 ppm Co, 117 ppb Pd and 68 ppb Pt.

Similar to the Copernick zone discovered by Midland further east, these ultramafic intrusions are hosted in dominantly mafic rocks assigned to the Vanier-Dalet-Poirier Group. These mafic-ultramafic assemblages are located approximately 10 kilometres north of the sedimentary Glandelet Formation, mainly composed of sandstones and graphitic mudrocks.

Midland is eager to begin exploration on the property with a prospecting campaign and a high-resolution magnetic survey planned for this year.

Cautionary statement:

Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM Inc., Osisko Development Corp., the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

