CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection Levels Up at Las Vegas Auction

Los Angeles, CA., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform will be offering the second set of NFTs in its Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas.



The 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. Split into three series, the first sold out at Palm Beach in April. The second series is being offered for auction at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas on July 1 and July 2, 2022, respectively.

The Collection features some of the most premium collector car auctions held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible one-of-one NFT. In total, 18 sales will be chosen to represent this exclusive 50th Anniversary Collection, all of which will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson.

The six vehicle sales chosen to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection for Series 2 to be sold in Las Vegas include:

Friday, July 1, 2022:



1971 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda – lot #4001

1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450 – lot #4002

1959 Buick Invicta Custom Coupe “Blue Suede Shoes” – lot #4003



Saturday, July 2, 2022:

1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2032 – lot #4004

1971 Plymouth HEMI Superbird – lot #4005

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE – lot #4006



Each NFT will be minted as one-of-one and will contain 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

To register to bid on these exclusive NFTs, please sign-up here .

Commenting ahead of the sale, CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “I’m delighted with the response we’ve received for this Series from Motoclub members. By creating a split collection of scarce NFTs, we have successfully driven the competitive nature of digital collectors, who appreciate the value of being able to hold a complete set of these unique NFTs.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Auction takes place from June 30 to July 2 inclusive.

For more information on opening a Motoclub account, please click here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.