Melbourne Events Are Back in Action

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier event technology platform HeadBox, corporate event bookers in Melbourne have regained confidence and there has been a huge increase in both enquiries and bookings. As the city enters its first COVID winter without a lockdown, there is a renewed sense of optimism, with the 'new normal' looking good for the local events industry.

Melbourne has enjoyed a bustling calendar of major events since the start of the year, including the Australian Open, Fashion Week, Food and Wine Festival, Australian Grand Prix and more. As international business returns and the local market continues to bounce back, HeadBox says Melbourne is the ideal location for organisations looking to offer a premium program.

The hotel industry is also starting to build momentum after being heavily impacted by the delayed recovery to business and meeting travel. While the slow return of workers to Melbourne's CBD has had a negative impact on city hotels, the recovery of the corporate events industry will continue to have a flow effect for other sectors such as tourism.

As the fastest growing event tech brand in the UK, HeadBox launched in Australia in 2020 and earlier this year began operating in Melbourne. Since launching, the company has provided support to many corporate clients in planning and managing events across Australia.

After a difficult few years, HeadBox explains that many businesses reduced or removed their in-house event planning teams. Specialising in assisting corporate clients who are searching for the best function venues Melbourne-wide, HeadBox offers a premium product for bookers, enabling organisations to manage, control and streamline their entire meeting and event spend.

HeadBox's software makes venue finding easy with the best function rooms Melbourne-wide listed on their platform. With a team of professional and highly experienced event planners and managers, the HeadBox team can also handle all the details and logistics for corporate clients.

For assistance in planning corporate meetings and events or to search for the best event and party venues Melbourne-wide, visit HeadBox online.

