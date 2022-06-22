First Quarter 2022: Sono Motors Further Accelerates B2B Customer Projects for Solar Integration

Revenues in the First Quarter 2022 Already Exceed Full-Year 2021 Revenues.

Revenue Development Fueled by Sono Solar B2B Customer Projects.

Solar Business Expansion With 5 New B2B Partnerships in the First Quarter 2022.

As of Today, the Sion Series-Validation Vehicle Program Is Picking Up Speed, All Work Streams With New Contract Manufacturer Valmet Automotive Have Been Kicked-off.

As of 15 May 2022, Over 18,000 Reservations for the Sion With Average Down Payment of €2,310 Net and Equivalent Net Sales Volume of €393 Million.

MUNICH, Germany, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Motors” or the “Company”, parent company to “Sono Motors GmbH”), the company that aims to revolutionize the future of solar-powered transport, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Sono Motors is well on track on its plan to diversify its solar technology business and has currently delivered solar solutions to several B2B-customers. As of today, the Munich-based solar-mobility specialist has partnership arrangements consisting of purchase orders and non-binding LOIs with 18 companies worldwide to implement its proprietary Sono Solar Technology on a variety of vehicle architectures such as buses, trailers, trucks, and camper vans. This translates into an increase of 12 partner arrangements until today, compared to 6 by 31 March 2021. Revenues from the integration of the company’s proprietary solar technology and Sono Digital for the first quarter of 2022 was higher than for all of 2021.

“Sono Motors successfully pursues its growth path, as we keep delivering on our major goals. We are rapidly scaling up our Sono Solar business and have successfully increased our B2B customer base. Since March 2022, our proprietary solar technology has been contributing to climate protection and reducing CO2 emissions on Munich public transport to support the city’s clean air targets. Soon our technology will also support further industry leaders to be even more sustainable, such as CHEREAU S.A.S. in France. These examples impressively demonstrate the potential of our highly flexible in-house developed platform as we enter new vehicles and industries such as buses, logistics, and refrigerated transportation. Our goal to diversify our business by establishing our B2B solar business as a strategic pillar, equal to our solar electric vehicle, the Sion, is going according to plan in 2022,” states Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors.

Among the new partners are CHEREAU S.A.S., a leading manufacturer of refrigerated trailers in Europe, and German logistics giant Rhenus. Depending on the use case and size and type of the solar integration, Sono Motors’ lightweight and adaptable platform allows any customer in the transportation industry to cut costs and emissions throughout their fleets.

The Sion: Key Milestones Towards Series Production Achieved

On the B2C side, Sono Motors has successfully taken further important steps towards series production of the Sion, the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV). The focus currently lies on enhancing the quality, testing, and speed of the SEV program. Construction of the series-validation fleet bodies-in-white, last month, ushered in the completion of yet another milestone towards series production. Final assembly of the series-validation vehicles is ongoing close to the Company’s HQ in Munich. Among the parts ready to be mounted are in-house developed next-generation solar body panels. The fleet of vehicles will be used for series validation, optimization, homologation, and crash tests.

While the series-validation vehicle program advances, Sono Motors’ development team is progressing towards series production with contract manufacturer Valmet Automotive in Finland. All work streams have been kicked-off and engineers from both companies are already working closely together on improvements for the current vehicle generation and preparing for manufacturing. The cooperation with Valmet Automotive marks another milestone towards delivering the Sion to the growing community. The Company plans the start of production (SOP) in the second half of 2023. Sono Motors aims to have a production set-up, using one hundred percent renewable energy. The Company currently expects that all production-related greenhouse gas emissions that cannot be avoided along its supply chain, or during the production process of the vehicles, will be fully offset through relevant measures.

As of 15 May 2022, Sono Motors has received over 18,000 private reservations for the Sion, with an average down-payment of €2,310 and equivalent net sales volume of €393 million, assuming that all reservations result in sales. Sion reservations continue to be predominantly placed in Germany, but the Company is also registering increasing reservation numbers from countries such as Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Further Outlook for 2022

As key milestones in 2022, Sono Motors expects to present series-validation vehicles during a community event this summer and to nominate all series suppliers by the end of the third quarter. In terms of financial guidance for 2022, Sono Motors expects to generate further revenues with solar customers, the vast majority of which are expected for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

On 11 May 2022 the Company closed its underwritten follow-on offering of 10,930,000 ordinary shares, resulting in approximately $41.5 million in net proceeds.

On 13 June 2022 the Company announced it had entered into a committed equity facility with Berenberg. The committed equity facility provides Sono Motors with the right, without obligation, to sell and issue up to $150 million of its ordinary shares over a period of 24 months to Berenberg at the sole discretion of Sono Motors, subject to certain limitations and conditions.

Cash and cash equivalents of €103.0 million as of 31 March 2022, an increase of 190.1% compared to 31 March 2021 (€35.5 million).

Loss from operations totaled €25.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (first quarter of 2021: €6.9 million). Net loss totaled €25.9 million and €0.35 loss per share (first quarter of 2021: €9.2 million and €0.15).

Operational expense increased mainly due to intensified development of prototypes and general company growth.

Cash in bank increased by €67.5 million as of 31 March 2022 compared to 31 March 2021.

Conference Call Information

Sono Motors will host a webcast for analysts on this occasion at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. CEST) today, 22 June 2022. The live audio webcast and supplementary information will be accessible via Sono Motors’ IR website at https://ir.sonomotors.com/. A recording of the webcast will also be subsequently available.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT

€k Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenue 20 - Cost of sales (20) - Gross income (loss) 0 - Cost of research and development (22,740) (2,392) Selling and distribution costs (488) (757) General and administrative expenses (3,049) (3,906) Other operating income/expenses 815 161 Impairment loss on financial assets (4) (7) Operating income (loss) (25,466) (6,901) Interest and similar income - - Interest and similar expense (397) (2,275) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (25,863) (9,176)

Tax on income and earnings - - Income (loss) after tax (25,863) (9,176) Income (loss) for the period (25,863) (9,176) Other comprehensive income (loss) - (96) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE PERIOD (25,863) (9,272)

Earnings per shares for income(loss) attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the company: BASIC/DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER SHARE IN EUR (0.35) (0.15)

BALANCE SHEET

€k Q1 2022 FY 2021 ASSETS Intangible assets 223 206 Property, plant, and equipment 1,652 1,484 Right-of-use assets 2,902 3,018 Other financial assets 91 91 Other non-financial assets 98 89 Noncurrent assets 4,966 4,888 Other financial assets 1,258 6,233 Other non-financial assets 13,288 3,236 Cash and cash equivalents 103,007 132,939 Current assets 117,553 142,408 TOTAL ASSETS 122,519 147,296

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Subscribed capital 8,735 8,735 Capital reserve 222,488 221,785 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (172,943) (147,081) Equity 58,280 83,439 Advance payments received from customers 44,981 44,756 Financial liabilities 6,251 6,353 Noncurrent liabilities 51,232 51,109 Financial liabilities 503 472 Trade and other payables 5,421 7,582 Other liabilities 5,657 2,492 Provisions 1,426 2,202 Current liabilities 13,007 12,748 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 122,519 147,296

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€k Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Income (loss) after tax (25,863) (9,176) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 41 16 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment - - Depreciation of right-of-use assets 116 79 Amortization of intangible assets 18 24 Expense(+) for share based payment transaction 703 650 Other non-cash expense(+) - 12 Interest and similar income - - Interest and similar expense 397 2,275 Movements in provisions (776) (10) Decrease(+)/increase(-) in advances received from customers (106) 395 Decrease (+)/increase(-) in other assets (5,086) (1,092) Increase(+)/decrease(-) in trade and other payables 1,005 (478) Interest paid (32) (59) NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (29,582) (7,364)