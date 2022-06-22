Two Vendors Earn Top Ratings in BPM Partners’ Annual Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report

STAMFORD, Conn., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of a new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of vendors in the 2022 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an analyst’s assessment with customer satisfaction and pricing data.



Board International and Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik) share the top position in the matrix having earned top ratings in both customer satisfaction and market momentum. Other highly rated vendors in the report include: Acterys, Anaplan, Centage, deFacto Global, Fluence Technologies, IBM, JustPerform, OneStream Software, Place, Planful, Prophix, Syntellis Performance Solutions, Talentia Software Group, Vena, and XLerant. "This is an extremely impressive group with highly satisfied customers and significant market momentum," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.

The Matrix organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2022 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and financial planning, financial consolidation and close, operational planning, financial reporting, and analytics.

New Elements of the 2022 VLM:

Analyst reviews and ratings of several vendors not previously covered

Expanded multi-page vendor profiles

Radar charts comparing individual vendor ratings against the industry average in addition to charts comparing all vendors in a market segment

Recommendation Rate metric enhanced with an enthusiasm measure

Operational Planning and Analysis checkbox grid for sales performance management, revenue performance management, demand planning, workforce planning, and more

Advanced Financial Consolidation checkbox grid for disclosure management, close management, account reconciliation, trial balance, regulatory compliance, and more

End user organizations can get a report sample featuring two vendors of their choosing. The 2022 report is available now.

