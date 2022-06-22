MasterControl and Elemental Machines Create Partnership to Transform Biomanufacturing by Unifying Digital Production and Internet of Things (IoT) Data and Insights

SALT LAKE CITY and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , the developer of a next generation manufacturing execution system (MES), and Elemental Machines , a leading LabOps Intelligence technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership leveraging two innovative technologies to help biomanufacturers automate manual data collection, improve data integrity, ensure compliance, and accelerate production for advanced biologics like cell and gene therapies.



With MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence, biologics manufacturers have a cloud-based, no-code MES purpose-built for the speed and flexibility required to produce advanced therapeutics – from cell banking to clinical and commercial production. With Elemental Machines’ IoT-enabled sensors, biomanufacturers can securely connect equipment to the Elemental Machines Insights Dashboard where data can be easily visualized. Now, leveraging Elemental Machines' unique API integration with Master Control's electronic batch record (EBR) ecosystem, data insights can be delivered to manufacturing teams in real-time and over defined time periods.

Specifically, biomanufacturers can now streamline previously manual and error prone ways of obtaining device-specific data (such as temperature, humidity, oxygen, carbon dioxide levels among other environmental conditions) with an automated, live feed from Elemental Machines to MasterControl. This leads to availability of accurate production data and insights to optimize the manufacturing process, improve product quality, ensure compliance, and document utilization to accelerate continuous improvement.

“We are thrilled to partner with Elemental Machines,” said Matt Lowe, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at MasterControl. “We know the ability to automate the collection of IoT data in real time and seamlessly integrate that data into the electronic batch record (EBR) will be a game changer for our biomanufacturing customers and this partnership will help drive the future of advanced therapeutics.”

“With the MasterControl partnership, we look forward to continuing to drive IoT innovation within the biologics market by helping customers integrate Elemental Machines collected data directly into their production processes,” said Kevin Ghiasi, Global Strategic Alliances at Elemental Machines. “We know the power of this data and believe that connecting it directly into MasterControl will be truly transformative for our customers.”

For more information about MasterControl, visit www.mastercontrol.com . For more information about Elemental Machines, visit www.elementalmachines.com .

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries where compliance is critical. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection, analysis, and reporting technology supplier to researchers, clinicians, and LabOps professionals around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling rapid collection, seamless sharing, and effortless reporting.

www.elementalmachines.com



Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608

Pratik Patel

Elemental Machines

ppatel@elementalmachines.com

+1-617-840-2864