Oncocyte Hosting Key Opinion Webinar on the Role of DetermaIO and the Tumor Microenvironment in Clinical Practice

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), is a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the role of DetermalO™ and the tumor microenvironment in clinical practice on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:00am Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, please click here.



The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Chiara Cremolini, MD, PhD, Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery, University of Pisa, Italy, and Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Dr. Cremolini will provide an expert data overview on the ASCO 2022 poster session: An immune-related gene expression profile to predict the efficacy of adding atezolizumab to first-line FOLFOXIRI plus bevacizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer: a translational analysis of the phase II randomized AtezoTRIBE study. Subsequently, Dr. Brufsky and Dr.Cremolini will take part in an expert fireside chat on assessing the tumor micro-environment to identify potential responders to immunotherapy in Colon and Breast Cancer, and review how this could impact clinical practice and management of patients.

A question-and-answer session will follow the fireside chat.

Chiara Cremolini, MD, PhD, received an MD Degree in 2008, a Master of Science in Clinical Trials, a Specialty in Medical Oncology at the University of Pisa, and her PhD in Clinical Pathophysiology. She is focused upon to the clinical management of patients affected by gastrointestinal malignancies and is involved in clinical and translational research projects in colorectal oncology. Dr. Cremolini is responsible for the scientific activities of the Clinical Trials Office at the Unit of Oncology at Santa Chiara Hospital in Pisa and actively contributes to clinical trials by Gruppo Oncologico del Nord Ovest (GONO), an Italian Foundation involved in designing and conducting clinical and translational studies in several solid malignancies, serving as Scientific Secretary between 2015 and 2021 and as President since 2021. She also participates in activities as an ESMO Faculty Member for GI tumors, mainly involved in trials investigating intensified chemotherapy regimens as upfront treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer patients. With regard to translational activities, Dr. Cremolini is focused upon identifying molecular predictors of benefit from systemic treatments and, for this purpose, has tight collaborations with numerous international institutions.

She is the author of more than 200 papers on colorectal cancer.

Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD, is Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He serves as Co-Director, Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center and Medical Director, Women’s Cancer Center at the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He also serves as the Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dr. Brufsky received an in Chemistry (Cum Laude) from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He earned his MD and PhD in Developmental Biology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, CT. He was an Intern and Resident in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. He then completed a Fellowship in Medical Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. His appointments included Associate Physician and Instructor in Medicine at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Brufsky is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Association for Cancer Research. He has authored more than 300 abstracts and research articles in leading journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Lancet Oncology. Dr. Brufsky is a Principal Investigator on several research grants funded by the National Institutes of Health, Susan G. Komen Foundation, and US Army Breast Cancer Research Program.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey. Through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, the Company aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, DetermaCNI™, a blood-based monitoring test, DetermaMx™, a long-term recurrence monitoring test, and VitaGraft™, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™, DetermaMx™ and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

