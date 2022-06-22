CN to Invest $430 Million in Ontario Enabling Sustainable Growth, Improving Capacity and Advancing the Company’s Commitment to Safety

English French

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately C$430 million in Ontario in 2022. This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements. These investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Ontario and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network.



"We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. "

- Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN



“At a time when the resilience of our supply chains is more important than ever, investing in our rail transportation system ensures essential goods can reach Canadians on time. Railways play an important role in growing our economy, and I am pleased to see CN taking this important step to strengthen our rail networks. Today’s announcement will help improve the fluidity of our rail network against the unprecedented disruptions to service we have seen in the last two years, and is good news for Canadians.”

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada



“The Ontario Chamber of Commerce applauds our member, CN, for making such a significant investment in the province. With continued strains on global supply chains, we welcome CN’s work to strengthen domestic competitiveness and supply chain resilience.”

- Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce



Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing 43 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 123,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 84 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

Ontario in numbers:

Capital investments: More than C$1.4 billion in the last five years

Employees: approximately 3,830

Railroad route miles operated: 2,542

Community partnerships: C$3.2 million in 2021

Local spending: C$2.3 billion in 2021

Cash taxes paid: C$97 million in 2021

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

