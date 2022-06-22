Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — June 22, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 19, 2022)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: June 14 to June 17, 2022

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 270 000 33,9824 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 145 000 33,9696 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 16 500 34,0838 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 93 000 34,0400 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 49 000 34,0612 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 15-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 3 000 34,1520 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 140 000 33,5658 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 60 000 33,5787 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 118 500 33,7157 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 95 000 33,7295 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jun-22 FR0014003TT8 10 000 33,8275 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

